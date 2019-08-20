8/20 Letters: Anniversary party to celebrate toppling of Silent Sam is just wrong

The ‘Carolina way’?

Regarding “Confederacy group passes on statue talks,” (Aug. 15):

I hope the Chatham County Board of Commissioners will find a legal way to address community concern about its Confederate memorial statue and not follow the example of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Flaunting state laws does not solve any problems. It just creates new or continues old ones.

The “Silent Sam is Down: Anniversary Party!” is set for 7 p.m. today

This event is not a surprise since there is a new class of first-year students no doubt eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be imbued with unearned social guilt and indoctrinated in the iconoclastic ideology of the righteous Carolina social justice warrior. No commitment to real “justice” is required.

Getting away with vandalism of public property on the first day of class seems to be the new “Carolina way.”

Sara Malone, Carrboro

Stancil’s hypocrisy

Regarding “NC State official resigns after anti-Republican tweets come to light,” (Aug. 17)

Now who’s the “snowflake”?

An N.C. State dean resigned after posting a tweet that young conservative senior Luke Stancil found offensive and disrespectful. “He deserves to be fired for his actions,” Stancil said.

I thought the right was tough, hard-headed, thick-skinned folk who are unconditional supporters of the First and Second Amendments.

While hypocrisy is a common human trait some have taken it to levels seldom experienced in modern times.

Will Finch, Chapel Hill

A question for Zane

Regarding “Democrats cross the racial Rubicon with Trump” (Aug. 17 Opinion):

As a Special Ed teacher in Durham public schools, I had students in 2016 who had seen, as columnist J. Peder Zane surely has, candidate Donald Trump’s mockery of a disabled reporter.

They expressed their real fear that he might become president. What would Zane have told them?

Should I have advised them, as Zane suggests, to “cringe at his inflammatory language” as “most Republicans” do?

Tim McDonough, Durham

Indifference on guns

As parents are busy selecting bulletproof backpacks for their children and encouraging principals to conduct frequent active shooter lock-down drills, let us take pause.

Perhaps Rep. Mark Meadows could pause from pondering how to spend his latest NRA contribution to remember those who died from guns in Orlando, Las Vegas, El Paso and Dayton so his friends can hang weapons like trophies on their walls. Maybe as Sen. Thom Tillis considers his next “nay” vote for gun control legislation, he could pause and pray for all who died in shootings at synagogues, churches, gurdwaras and mosques in this country.

Let us all pause to remember the victims of over 9,000 deaths and injuries by gun violence so far this year, over 2,000 of whom were children.

May God forgive our indifference.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville

Hard on retirees

The president is pushing the Fed to decrease the interest rate, which was already done recently. It’s good for banks and bond holders and mortgages.

However, people who do not like to risk their money will receive less interest when they buy CDs and bonds.

This is particularly hard on retired people who have assets that do not grow, but their expenses do grow. Less then 2 percent interest is not enough.

Claus Wolf, Cary

No to soccer stadium

The proposed all-purpose 20,000 seat stadium in Raleigh is another developer con. Here’s why:

Sahlen’s Stadium, where the local pro-soccer teams play, seats about 10,000, yet last year, each team averaged about half that. Can they even come close to selling out a much larger venue?

Since Charlotte has practically been guaranteed an MLS franchise, you can forget about one in the Triangle.

PNC Arena and Walnut Creek accommodate 20,000 spectators for concerts and N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium also books acts. A new stadium seems redundant as a concert venue.

What will it be like when say, 10,000 cars converge on the stadium area?

Stadiums aren’t the job-creation engines people claim. That’s because most of the jobs are part-time, like ticket-taker.

The stadium is another money grab by developers asking the city and county for $11 million over 30 years. How many electric buses, affordable houses, and school upgrades could that buy?

Lewis Beale, Raleigh

Reid’s courage

Regarding “Whatever Jay-Z is selling, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid isn’t buying,” (Aug. 17):

Kudos to Panther safety Eric Reid for his courage and to Luke DeCock for his commentary. Speaking truth to power is needed now more than ever.

Anthony Quartararo, Raleigh