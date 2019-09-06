9/6 Letters: NC military will now pay the price for Tillis’ support of Trump’s border wall

Tillis hurt military

Regarding “Fort Bragg among N.C. military bases to take $80M hit to fund Trump’s border wall,” (Sept. 4)

I’d like Sen. Thom Tillis to explain himself to the soldiers. He lost $80 millionin planned military construction dollars to the border wall that was supposed to paid for by Mexico.

If he is not ashamed of himself, he should know that the people of North Carolina are ashamed and embarrassed by his lack or representation.

Chuck Liles, Raleigh

Gerrymandering

The three-judge panel’s ruling which ordered the redrawing of state legislative districts is a major victory for representative democracy. But sending the job back to state lawmakers is the wrong solution.

The establishment parties have proven they’re not only unable but unwilling to draw district lines fairly.

We need to take that power away from them, not give them another chance to abuse it.

The proper solution is to create a fully independent redistricting commission along the lines outlined in Senate Bill 673.

Placing the execution of this new ruling in the hands of the N.C. legislature is asking the foxes to redesign the hen house — again.

The point of fair districts is to give voters fair representation, not to give two entrenched parties a fair chance to divvy up the vote.

More than one-third of the state’s voters have chosen not to affiliate with either establishment party.

Brian Irving, Cary

Costly storm prep

Regarding “Hurricane Dorian could knock out power to 700,000 in Carolinas, Duke Energy warns” (Sept. 4) and related articles:

There are people out there spending hundreds of dollars preparing for the hurricane, while others desperately try to come up with $20 for the most simple need.

I never thought about this until I was put in that situation. We were homeless until about two weeks ago. I have $3 in my checking account and we managed to get two tiny flashlights from the dollar store and some spare batteries.

The thought of having a generator is a luxury I’ve never been able to afford, and gas to leave, that is the biggest problem for a lot of people because of course you also need to get back.

Pretty much if you’re poor you’re out of luck.

You have to hope things like a battery radio don’t make a difference between life and death in the event of a tornado.

Becky Bryant, New Bern

Stand up to NRA

Regarding “Mail carrier, high school student among dead in Texas attack,” (Sept. 2) and related articles:

Another day, another massacre. Nobody seems to bother.

Thoughts and prayers? Save them, we have enough to fill millions of prayer books.

How about another day, another Republican senator who has the guts to stand up to the NRA?

How about a few who support reasonable gun control that actually works?

It would only take a few. That would be different — but highly unlikely.

Brian Letourneau, Durham

Don’t limit guns

People without weapons are known around the world as subjects. People who have the ability to defend themselves are respected as citizens.

Limiting the legal accessibility of weapons will not stem the tide of gun violence.

Gun violence is carried out by people who have some sort of mental issue, whether it is diagnosed or brought on by a total sense of hopelessness in a current situation.

If the answer is banning weapons of a particular type, then let’s get rid of cars and drugs as I believe these items kill more people annually than guns.

Steve Trexler, Raleigh

Which militia?

With mass shootings happening almost weekly, Americans need to do something about all the carnage.

I am an American who believes strongly in the Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution.

Therefore, there is only one regulation that needs to be applied in order to buy and own any gun: You must clearly state what “well regulated Militia” you belong to.

Arlen Custer, Durham

Duke Energy rates

Duke Energy is lobbying hard in favor of multi-year ratemaking, which would allow electric bill hikes for years at a time.

This process weakens oversight from the N.C. Utilities Commission and the public.

As is, Section 2 of Senate Bill 559 would give Duke the freedom to overcharge customers by millions of dollars with no refunds.

Section 2 of this bill is bad for customers and bad for the state.

I implore lawmakers and the governor to do whatever is necessary to prevent this bill from becoming law in North Carolina.

Accepting the House version of the bill, which authorizes a study of rate-making, fixes the problem and is right for North Carolinians.

Cynthia Gallion, Raleigh