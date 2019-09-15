9/15 Letters: That’s it. No more unethical GOP moves for me. I’m leaving the party.

Rep. Deb Butler (D) leads a chorus of Democratic voices protesting an unexpected vote in the NC House to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the budget.

Good-bye GOP

North Carolina has a strong history in helping shape our nation, beginning with the Revolutionary War. Wednesday was the first time I’ve been ashamed to be a native of our state.

The call by House Republicans for a override vote, after insinuating none would occur, was unethical on many levels.

The process may have been legal, but defies government of and by the people. This vote does not reflect the people’s wishes and would have failed in full legislature.

If our state Republicans will pursue this oppression, it may be time for another revolution. I, for one, am starting by leaving the Republican Party.

David M. Knoble, Charlotte

Dems share blame

Democrats receive praise for using shrewd maneuvers to obtain their political goals. But when Republicans do the same, there are howls of protest. That was literally true for the budget override in the N.C. House.

Our two-party system has its faults, but it is far superior to a one-party state.

Rob Ahlin, Raleigh

Whiff of deception

There may be no odor of outright fraud in this case, but there is more than a whiff of deception.

To be sure, Speaker Tim Moore had announced that he was going to take any opportunity offered him to ram this vote through the House. But there is too much that is suspect here to believe that such an opportunity just presented itself, out of the blue.

Republican legislators may be embarrassed, admit it or not, by such a naked “Gotcha!” moment. North Carolina certainly should be.

Charles Murphy, Durham

Thanks, Deb Butler

Rep. Deb Butler, what a lady, does not go gentle into that good night. Thank you to her for that visceral and immediate protest to the shabby deed of a clearly planned and private vote on the N.C. budget veto override. This GOP action looks more like a coup takeover and less like democracy.

Deborah Brogden, Raleigh

Medicare For All

Regarding “Why a Medicare for All public option won’t work,” (Sept. 12 Opinion):

Medicare for All needs a public option if it is to be successfully implemented.

The ACA made insurance affordable, but not medical care. Low-income people who needed the most help were left with Bronze policies with $5,000 co-pays and only 60 percent coverage after the co-pay.

The implementation team must be driven to achieve a solution better than any public option. Everyone should be free to chose their own insurance.

If the government is successful in implementing the system op-ed writer George Bohmfalk proposes, then the public option will disappear in time by the people’s choice.

James M. Geyer, Rolesville

Gun control

In “Is Gov. Roy Cooper vulnerable for his stance on gun control” (Sept. 3), Civitas Institute editor Ray Nothstine makes a great case for more, not less, gun control.

Going after lawmakers for considering more stringent gun control legislation, Nothstine writes: “It makes little sense for politicians, including the governor, to say that since we can’t control the lawbreakers, we will instead punish those that follow the law.”

Even those who follow the law and obtain guns legally commit crimes with their firearms, including the senseless massacres we’ve witnessed across the U.S. in recent days, months and years.

So, here’s an idea: Lawful owners of firearms should propose ways to limit crimes by lawful gun owners and by those who obtain guns illegally.

Maybe Nothstine has some constructive thoughts instead of hiding behind the Constitution, advocating more guns and less control.

Jim Pomeranz, Cary

Racial disparities

In our efforts to dismantle poverty, we’ve concluded that we cannot make major headway until we deal with racism, the root cause of poverty. Likewise, the epidemic of gun violence is too often entangled with poverty and racism.

As a pastor, I often said to my congregation, “Pick up the near edge of some great problem, and act at some cost to yourself.”

Where is our “near edge”? We all need to listen to our inner promptings and move out of our comfort zones.

Racism is now tearing us apart. We need racial equity training as a required course, essential to help us “privileged” white people see the racist policies and practices that have produced drastic disparities — in health, wealth, education, housing, and the criminal/legal system.

Rev. Mel Williams

Coordinator, End Poverty Durham. Board member, Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham

Price of progress?

Post HB2, I had an opportunity to use a gender neutral bathroom for the first time in Raleigh. As I walked in and surveyed a scene worse than a port-a-John at a construction site. I pondered the price of progress. Unsure who’s winning, I realized the clear losers are all women who once enjoyed a clean and tidy bathroom.

J.D. Howard, Raleigh