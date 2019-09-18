9/18 Letters: What the NC GOP did was horrifying. Why they did it was more so.

Dishonest GOP stunt

Over the last couple of days there has rightfully been a lot of contempt aimed at the deeply cynical, dishonest, immoral and, yes, profoundly un-American stunt that the N.C. GOP pulled to override the budget veto. Scorn and derision truly earned.

But in the end we should not forget the “why.” What they did was horrifying, but why they did it was more so.

They did it because they are ideologically opposed to N.C. citizens receiving health care — paid almost completely by the federal government — that will save our lives, relieve our suffering, keep our rural hospitals open, and help alleviate our opioid crisis.

They did it solely to refuse to participate in a proven program that is working well and saving lives in 37 states.

It’s beyond shameful. It’s evil.

Charlie Board, Cary

New legislative rules

How about an amendment that requires three-fifths of the N.C. legislative body — rather than three-fifths of those present — to override the governor’s veto?

This would put an end to the “I’ll just wait till I have the votes in the chamber to call a vote” scenario.

And, how about an amendment that limits the time the legislature has to override a veto?

The governor has a limited amount of time to sign or veto a bill. Without a signature, it becomes law.

Why not say that the legislature has the same amount of time to override a veto, otherwise the veto is sustained?

I don’t know if the idea is feasible, but I do know two things:

I’m tired of hearing that politicians have always taken advantage of the system by using legal tactics to behave unethically and I’m tired of being told they always will, so I should get over it.

North Carolina deserves better.

Helen Wolfson, Durham April

Revealing Silent Sam

Regarding “UNC student says she found Confederate Silent Sam statue, but school won’t confirm” (Sept. 15):

I strongly question the reason for and wisdom in publishing the secure but vulnerable location of the controversial statue that was the object of so much anger on campus recently.

Silent Sam was taken away for safe storage - and silence - for many good reasons.

Now of course, campus and town police will have to beef up surveillance, whether or not Silent Sam is there.

Anne VanArsdall, Chapel Hill

Brown’s bodyguards

The Sept. 14 photograph of UNC-Chapel Hill football coach Mack Brown with two N.C. Highway Patrol “bodyguards” shows a sickening waste of N.C. taxpayer money.

Bodyguards for a football coach is such a silly idea it would be laughable — except that N.C. taxpayers are paying for it.

Marcus Henry, Reidsville

Bishop’s campaign

I observed with great interest the recent election in the 9th District.

I watched the very positive campaign authored by Dan McCready — his focus on his military service, his ability to build a business with many employees, his focus on family and community.

In contrast, I observed the very negative campaign of Dan Bishop.

I did not see or hear a positive message from the Bishop campaign. What I did view were numerous commercials in which President Trump stated outlandish lies about McCready.

Based on their campaigns I know much about McCready’s character and career.

Based on their campaigns I know nothing about Bishop, other than the fact that he allows Donald Trump to tell lies for him.

Bishop should be ashamed.

Robert Moore, Chapel Hill

Unrealistic Dems

I watched about an hour of the Democratic debate last week. What a circus.

The Democrats need to find another JFK, if possible. Get off the socialistic bus and actually come up with some lucid programs.

All I heard were fanatical rants against President Trump, crazy health care plans, gun control and more.. No reasonable plans for health care or the economy. No solutions for immigration.

Hylton Lawrence, Dunn

Positive step forward

I am deeply concerned about the world that I will be leaving to my grandchildren.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 is currently pending. So far, only two N.C. representatives — David Price and Alma Adams — have signed on to sponsor this bill.

I do not believe that this bill would solve all of our environmental problems, but I do believe that it is an important positive step forward.

We desperately need to take positive steps and we need our representatives in Congress to join this effort.

This is not a partisan effort, but one that affects all of our citizens, and most importantly, our children and grandchildren.

Sarah J. Sanchez, Durham