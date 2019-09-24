9/24 Letters: Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC should not have allowed CEO to remain

Bad decision, BCBS

Regarding “Blue Cross Blue Shield’s NC CEO charged with DWI and child abuse after car wreck,” (Sept. 19):

The very idea that Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s board of trustees would decide that CEO Patrick Conway’s “strong leadership will continue to be an asset” and he will remain as CEO is absolutely appalling.

Conway completed a pediatrics residency at Harvard Medical School. It doesn’t take a medical degree to know that you don’t endanger children by driving in an impaired condition.

But, I guess “Big Blue” feels differently when the new CEO manages a 2018 profit shortly after arriving in 2017 by bringing in “roughly $600 million on new customers covered throughout the (ACA).”

Child endangerment vs. profit? I think we need to get our priorities in order!

Pat Adams, Rocky Mount

Let the market work

Raleigh has a long history of making very poor financial decisions. After attending last week’s mayor’s forum it’s obvious no matter who wins they’ll double down on stupid.

You’ve got to love five candidates at a $50 plate lunch at a private club decrying the plight of the poor who’ve been left behind in Raleigh.

The best thing they can do is not spend money.

They believe their efforts made Raleigh such a good place. No, it’s private businesses, especially pharma, that bring high income, high tax revenue.

Get out of the way and let the market work.

Ben Levitan, Raleigh

UNC chancellors

The UNC Board of Governors wants to incentivize salaries of UNC chancellors. They already make good salaries compared to their employees.

NCSU Chancellor Randy Woodson — the highest paid chancellor — also gets a nice residence for free. He is not going to leave because he is undervalued/underpaid. He’s dedicated to leading a world-class institution.

There are visionary leaders like Bill Friday who turned down a pay raise in the ‘80s saying he was already highly paid and those funds should go to deserving employees who need a raise.

There are visionary leaders who are not seeking to only enrich themselves and we need to hire them. I believe there are plenty out there and we have some in place now.

Daryl T. Bowman, Raleigh

Stand up to Trump

We have a president who is clearly abusing his office and power. He is temperamentally unfit for the job, incompetent and destructive.

The thing is, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. David Price and Sen. Thom Tillis know this. They watch it day-after-day and sit on their hands. When are they going to show some backbone and step up and do their job?

They need to start an impeachment inquiry and remove him from office. Voters are watching our elected officials now, watching them be an accomplice to the subversion of our way of government.

So I ask Burr, Price and Tillis who do they serve - this president or their country?

Jerry Renshaw, Hillsborough

Listen to the youth

Serious, intelligent and schooled in their use of the media, people under age 18 are raising awareness about gun violence and threats to our planet.

They are not waiting to influence a nation about their own safety and quality of life; they are pushing forward using news and social media, leading demonstrations, and even appearing in Congress.

It’s eye-opening to watch the fearlessness and engagement of people not yet old enough to vote move a nation on some of the most critical issues of our time. Before long these will be our leaders, taking us in a new direction that will improve how we live.

For those concerned about the state of our union today, we may have less to fear for the future than we think. It is in their hands.

Karen Schellhorn, Chapel Hill

No nuclear power

Duke Energy’s announcement that it will apply for license renewals at all six of its nuclear power plants in the Carolinas represents bad news for state ratepayers, the nation and the planet.

Hoping the American public has largely forgotten about the catastrophic accidents at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima, , the nuclear energy industry now wants us believe a new generation of nuclear plants will bring us “clean and cost-effective power” and help save us from climate change.

In reality, nuclear power is the same as it ever was — dangerous, expensive, inefficient, immoral, and most of all, unnecessary.

Dozens of scientific studies demonstrate that with the right political leadership and market incentives, the U.S. could meet most of its current energy needs with solar, wind, geothermal, biofuels, and energy efficiency measures by 2040.

We don’t need to saddle our grandchildren with more deadly nuclear wastes that will be radioactive for centuries to come.

Anthony E. Ladd, Carrboro