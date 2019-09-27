9/27 Letters: Republican senators cannot remain silent - or anonymous - on impeachment

Derelict senators

I find it as deeply disturbing that 30 U.S. senators would vote in favor of impeachment as long as it was done without their names revealed.

Their behavior is as much dereliction of responsibility and moral vacancy as is exhibited by President Trump. In some ways it maybe worse.

We have come to recognize Trump’s many patterns of half-truths and outright lies. The darkness of silence is not “our old friend,” as Simon and Garfunkel sang.

Sara Spayd, Garner

May truth come out

The latest twists and turns in the standoff between President Trump and Congress can be dizzying, but bear an eerie similarity to a previous standoff.

As an older American, I remember when then-President Richard Nixon said to the American people “I am not a crook.” Evolving investigations indicated otherwise.

Media and reporting have changed since the ‘70s. Now the relevant mantra seems to be, “Of course I am a crook, but so is everyone else so stop investigating me. Instead, concentrate on those other crooks who may be a threat to my continuing power.”

At some point, may enough of the truth come out so Americans can regain confidence in our political institutions and in the fallible people who, at our best, strive to live up to the ideals of a democratic society.

Jinny Batterson, Cary

Zane ignores science

Regarding J. Peder Zane “The danger of doomsday climate fears” (Sept. 25 Opinion):

On the day J. Peder Zane mocked young climate activists like 16-year-old Greta Thunberg as being “hysterical” and only “repeating what they’ve been told,” the UN released a truly alarming report.

The three-year study conducted by 100 scientists concludes that human activity has pushed the warming of our oceans to a breaking point that will inevitably have severe impacts on humanity.

It sounds to me like it’s the kids who are paying attention to the science, and Zane is merely repeating the right-wing’s talking points.

Paul Bassett, Pittsboro

Grateful to Greta

I must respectfully ask what planet does J. Peder Zane live on? Not Earth, where scientists have been warning us for 40 years that the climate is warming, oceans are rising and we need to lower our use of fossil fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or face dire consequences.

We don’t need someone saying “Aw, you’re scaring the children, it won’t be that bad, you’re just after power.”

Regarding the Paris Agreement, U.S. targets to hold the increase in the global average temperature to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius are rated “critically insufficient.”

We have less than 5 percent of the world’s population but are responsible for 25 percent of cumulative emissions.

The time we have to do something about it is shrinking daily. I am profoundly grateful to Greta Thunberg, and all the young people who joined her in the Climate Strike. As she said, don’t listen to her, listen to the scientists and take action.

Alice Carlton, Chapel Hill

Outer Banks growth

It wasn’t that long ago that state officials argued that sea-level rise projections were overstated.

It now appears that they were understated.

It’s time to stop residential development on the Outer Banks. We “inlanders” will have to foot the bill of “I don’t care” rich folks.

Steve Barsby, Cary

Franklin misleads

Regarding Franklin Graham’s upcoming Decision America Tour, which includes October visits to Raleigh and eastern N.C. cities...

How can Graham, a professed Christian, support Trump knowing his extensive non-Christian behavior? And how can any of us let ourselves be deceived by Trump’s despicable and unconstitutional acts?

Do not mistake father Billy with son Franklin’s hypocritical, unrighteous stances. Too much is at stake for what it teaches our children and grandchildren — and surely for our country’s survival. Trump cannot be re-elected with any assurance for the peaceful continuation of America’s dependable democratic government.

William F. “Ted” Young, Raleigh

A Tillis town hall?

This weekend, the Senate will begin a two-week recess. Normally during their time off, senators would meet with constituents to hear their views on matters facing our nation.

This week, we face one of the most pivotal moments in our nation’s history. Nancy Pelosi has formally opened an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

We also face a climate crisis, questions about the future of our health care system, an opioid crisis, and a gun violence epidemic.

We need to hear from our lawmakers to understand where they stand on all of these issues. We need Sen. Thom Tillis to show up to a town hall. It’s time to listen to his constituents.

Andrea Biondi, Holly Springs