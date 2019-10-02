10/2 Letters: Now more than ever Raleigh City Council needs experienced members

City Council

Sunday’s editorial about cleaning house at the Raleigh City Council was one of the most prominent examples of ageism I’ve seen in the last decade.

Age doesn’t provide any indication as to competence to perform a task, just as youth doesn’t guarantee quality of ideas.

The seriously clogged streets during the uncontrolled construction downtown, sidewalks clogged with restaurant tables, the proliferation of trolley pubs, and the fiasco with the joy-riding scooters support that some of the city’s staff need to be pressed harder to do their jobs competently.

Now more than ever we need continued experience on City Council, with an appropriate infusion of fresh approaches to carefully manage downtown growth. The secret to life is balance.

Jim Bray, Raleigh

N&O endorsements

The N&O Editorial Board is urging complete change in the City Council. All of the endorsed candidates share one thing in common: They like big real estate development and anyone who supports this.

The N&O is pushing candidates on voters who do not have a vision – they just have an interest. From top to bottom I oppose your choices.

Susan Maruyama, Raleigh

NC license plates

I was disappointed to read that Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill requiring N.C. license plates to be replaced every seven years. This is a huge waste of taxpayer money and totally unnecessary.

State law already requires an annual vehicle inspection to ensure that all vehicles are sound and safe to drive. A provision could be added to the inspection form for the license plate to determine if it is still readable.

Jerry Clem, Durham

Skip impeachment

Rather than delivering President Trump yet another opportunity to crow about another victory over his enemies and “total exoneration,” the House has the constitutional power on its own to deliver an historical rebuke to the president — a vote of censure.

It does not require a concurring vote by the Senate. It is a line in the sand that one chamber of the Congress finds the president’s behavior unsavory, unbecoming and demeaning to the office. It would be a permanent blot on his record going into the re-election campaign.

Let the people then decide in November 2020 whether they want Trump to be a one-term phenomenon without all the divisiveness that impeachment proceedings create.

Edmund Tiryakian, Hillsborough

Political behavior

During the 2000 presidential election, the Gore campaign received an anonymously mailed package of debate preparation material compiled for the Bush campaign.

The Gore campaign immediately turned over the materials to the FBI and made no use of the stolen information.

This behavior used to be expected. How things have changed.

Lucy Adams, Hillsborough

Back obesity act

The federal Treat and Reduce Obesity Act has the potential to be a game-changer for public health, productivity, and government cost overruns.

Today, 35 percent of American adults live with obesity and 33 percent carry excess weight. We see the negative effects in terms of health and quality of life. What many fail to grasp is the severity of financial strain our government must bear due to the obesity epidemic.

Medicare and Medicaid patients with obesity cost taxpayers a staggering $61.8 billion per year. Addressing obesity by providing access to the tools necessary to tackle this issue would save a whopping 8.5 percent in Medicare spending alone.

By supporting the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis can help address the epidemic and support people who need the right treatment.

This will help put our economy and public health care budget on the right track. The people deserve no less.

Kieran Shanahan, Raleigh

Former Secretary, N.C. Dept. of Public Safety

An NCSU generation

Fifty years after graduating from NCSU you become part of the “Forever Club.”

Today that group includes society leaders, from governors to judges to ministers to countless civic leaders, as well as captains of industry.

With the recent death of former N.C. Rep. Tom Gilmore from Greensboro, thoughts about fellow Forever Club members have become more immediate. At NCSU, Tom was part of what we engineers called the “Ag Mafia,” which included Phil Carleton, Eddie Knox and Jim Hunt, who went on to considerable political influence during the last half of the century.

I checked our alumni records and found that my 1958 class only had four women. How times change; over half of this year’s class are women.

But the bottom line is that our mid-century Forever Club members quietly did extremely well for our state, nation and world.

Robert Kennel, Holly Spring