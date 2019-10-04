10/4 Letters: It’s Trump’s job to preserve the union, not propagate the idea of civil war

Civil war remark

President Trump tweeted that if he is removed from office a “civil war” might erupt in the United States.

It is the sworn duty of any president to preserve the union. The very best examples include George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and FDR. Each put the interest of country before any political gain under the most extraordinary of circumstances.

For Trump to propagate the sentiment that there could be factions that would bring this country to civil war if he is impeached is an egregious act, even by the low standards exhibited by this president.

Gary Hathaway, Durham

Questions for GOP

The questions every Republican defender of President Trump, including Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, are going to have to answer are:

Under what circumstances is it not an abuse of power for the president to ask the head of a foreign government to cooperate with his private attorney in investigating a political opponent? How is that not asking a foreign government to interfere in our elections?

By his own admission that is what Trump did and the public has a right to know why Republicans find that acceptable.

Simple, no deflecting or dissembling, just answer the questions openly.

Spencer Cowan, Chapel Hill

Gun crimes

Regarding the “Dismissed” series (Sept. 27):

In true liberal fashion some suggest the solution to gun crimes not being effectively prosecuted is to throw more money at it by hiring more prosecutors and judges.

If the prosecutors and judges are not doing their jobs effectively they should be replaced.

You can’t tell me that a criminal with 24 charges against him over the years can’t once be convicted. Someone is not doing their job.

And what kind of message does this send to career criminals — I can do what I want and never pay the price? No wonder people want to arm themselves for protection.

Vincent DiSandro Sr., Hillsborough

Teen activists

Regarding “UN did not steal childhood from Swedish teen Greta Thunberg” (Oct. 1):

Op-ed writer Christine Flowers lamented that young people are being used to further political aims of adults.

I was recently on Halifax Mall in Raleigh for the climate change rally. I’m a grumpy old meteorologist who worries a lot about climate change. I found it encouraging that so many young people were aware of the problem and were concerned about the future.

I didn’t sense that they were being coerced to feel this way, and their actions actually made me feel a bit optimistic.

Marvin Maddox, Cary

A model school

Regarding “Expectation, love helped school double its test scores” (Sept. 16):

With media swamped by so much that is unkind, intolerant, and downright toxic, this article about Fox Road Elementary School in North Raleigh is one I can’t forget. I’ve kept it on my desk. Re-reading it gives me hope.

Teachers lining up every morning to meet their young students with a “Gauntlet of Love”? Sounds crazy-brave. But kids whose families come from more than 50 different countries and speak 35 different languages are learning a life-enhancing language here.

They are getting an education both of minds and hearts.

No wonder they do well in tests. What a model for other schools to follow. What a model for our world today.

Nancy Corson Carter, Chapel Hill

SNAP benefits

As a registered dietitian nutritionist and a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, I am deeply concerned about the proposed rule that would take SNAP benefits away from 3 million people and jeopardize access to free school meals for 500,000 children.

SNAP plays a critical role in addressing food insecurity and hunger. In North Carolina, the proposed rule would affect 11 percent of SNAP households — 79,260 households.

Eliminating access to SNAP puts these households at greater risk for food insecurity, which is tied to higher rates of chronic disease.

Children who are food insecure face an increased rate of developmental challenges, anxiety, depression and chronic disease. I join my fellow registered dietitian nutritionists in urging the policymakers, including Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, to tell the administration that the proposed rule is detrimental to the health of members of our community.

Katrina Perry, Durham

N.C. Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics president

A 6th reason?

Regarding Jonathan Alexander’s “After further review: Five reasons why UNC almost beat No. 1 Clemson,” (Sept. 30).... He should have added one more reason: 6) Tar Heels not as good as Clemson that day.

Mike Brendle, Raleigh