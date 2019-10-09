10/9 Letters: Affordable housing must be part of developer’s plan for abandoned hotel

Affordable housing





Regarding “Abandoned hotel, long an eyesore on Capital Boulevard, could be redeveloped,” (Oct. 4):

Any residential development of this property which could benefit our citizens must include affordable housing.

The tenants could be those who provide and maintain the infrastructure of our city. If you don’t know who they are, your head is stuck very deep in the sand.

It’s often said that developers are just in it for the money. What to do? Appeal to their sense of community? See if that helps.

Stanley Serxner, Raleigh

Bury Silent Sam

I mean this quite literally: We should dig a hole in the earth and physically bury Silent Sam in an unmarked grave.

Three reasons why:

▪ We bury dead people; it’s a social norm. Funerals serve as rites of transition that help account for the life lived (as problematic as it may have been) and help people move on to a “new normal.”

▪ It keeps the statue within campus grounds, significantly decreases public safety concerns, and would cost next to nothing to maintain.

▪ A physical burial means Silent Sam will, finally, be put to rest. It doesn’t mean we’ll forget the past. In fact, the past and future always lives with us in places and spaces.

Silent Sam is but one example, the statue in Pittsboro is another, and the final resting places for each Confederate monument scattered across the county may and should look different.

For all, a symbolic response that acknowledges the past and hopes for a better tomorrow demands our consideration.

Jeff Nelson, Durham

Investigate Biden

Want to know why Donald Trump got elected?

Trump asks that Hunter Biden be investigated for possible corruption for his role on the board of a Ukrainian company while his father was vice president. Biden, who received hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, had no apparent qualifications for this “job.”

But no one questions Biden (it may well have been legal) and the establishment wants to impeach Trump.

Neil Gustafson, Raleigh

Shake down

Suppose you go to a bank and the loan officer looks into your credit and agrees the loan is warranted. You sign the papers and all seems well.

But the check does not arrive. Then, the bank president calls. He reminds you how good the bank has been to you and then asks for a favor.

He wants you to investigate a neighbor he does not like. The implication is crystal clear: Do as I ask or the check won’t be sent.

Mafia bosses do things like this and Michael Cohen warned us about this.

Jim Nolan, Morehead City

Quid pro quo?

For once I agree with President Trump: There was no quid pro quo in his phone calls to presidents of foreign nations. Let’s call it what it really is — blackmail.

Lloyd A. Moore, New Bern

NCSCU professor

Change comes slowly as that NCSU professor recently demonstrated soon after he said in class “Well, the women are useless today. So maybe I should ask a man.”

He sounds like the professor who told me in the 1980s when I was a faculty member that I should stay home and take care of my children.

I told him that he should “go back to the farm and plow corn.” At that time, a statistics professor reminded me that the body was designed to carry around the brain, whether female or male. That brain power is what is needed in this challenging 21st century.

Barbara M. Parramore, Raleigh

Professor Emerita NCSU

Warming oceans

The recent United Nations report by its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change took a deep dive into how global warming is impacting our oceans.

North Carolina is already seeing the impacts of climate change. Sea level rise is putting coastal communities like the Outer Banks and Wilmington at risk, endangering the lives of 1.4 million people.

We have entered an era where stronger, wetter, and more frequent storms have become the norm, and the consequences are literally raining down on our farming communities as Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Dorian have left a resounding legacy of destruction.

Year after year, farmers are finding it tougher to recover and protect their crops from the next storm.

We must transition as quickly as possible to 100 percent clean renewable electricity and transportation. That means installing solar panels on every viable rooftop, and more windmills in rural areas and off our Atlantic coast. We need to rapidly adopt electric cars and buses.

We need N.C. leaders to step up and take big, bold action to build a better, cleaner future. They should start by committing our state to 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

Jean-Luc Duvall, Raleigh

Environment North Carolina