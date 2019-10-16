10/16 Letters: NC deserves senators who keep an open mind on impeachment. That’s not Tillis.

Sen. Tillis’ duty

A couple days ago I wrote Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis about the potential impeachment, in particular their duty to keep an open mind.

Almost immediately I got back from Tillis a page full of Republican talking points; exactly the opposite of what he should have sent.

He should be representing us; aside from our senators, we have no representation in this vital decision. Instead, he’s representing his party.

America deserves better than Tillis. It deserves senators who take their job seriously, their job of representing us all in the important decisions of our time.

Neil Stahl, Chapel Hill

Cowardly retreat

Over the weekend, the Donald Trump ordered military forces in Syria to abandon their original mission of ridding the middle east of Islamic State forces in Syria.

Talk about giving Turkey a green light, this cowardly act rolled out a red carpet encouraging — if not enabling — Turkey to execute its long-established desire to commit genocide against our ally, the Kurds living in Syria who had trusted the U.S. to cover their back in their efforts to destroy ISIS.

This cowardly retreat demonstrates to the world that the U.S. can no longer be trusted so long as Donald Trump remains in office.

Charles Delmar, Durham

Rural health care

To those who think the marketplace will cure all, consider this: If rural people of limited means suddenly had health insurance, there would be a market for a health care facility, which would attract job seekers, including local ones.

What would a health facility do to a small community? Think of the inverse — what the shutting of such facilities did five years ago. Those communities lost well-paying jobs and a reason to keep young people in the area.

In a world where doctors may be scarce, nurse practitioners can be there.

Rural counties want to attract manufacturing; why not attract health care?

Janice Woychik, Chapel Hill

Expanding Medicaid

Regarding “Expanding Medicaid could cut access to doctors,” (Oct. 10):

Sen. Jim Perry cited a 2011 article I wrote before Medicaid expansions began about how expanding Medicaid could impact the availability of primary care physicians.

Since Medicaid expansions began in 37 other states a great number of studies have invariably shown that insurance expansions improved access to care.

This occurred in urban and rural areas. Part of the answer is that safety net providers, like community health centers, stepped up to expand capacity, knowing Medicaid expansions would help make this possible.

Moreover, many medical practices have learned how to become more efficient and effective, by increasing collaborations with other health professionals, including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses and care coordinators. The additional insurance revenue helps clinics pay for these additional resources.

In many states, the expansion of Medicaid managed care systems has helped increase the connection between patients and their primary care doctors.

Medicaid expansion can provide billions of new dollars to North Carolina to support health care.

Leighton Ku, Washington, D.C.

Director, Center for Health Policy Research, George Washington University

Racist chat

Regarding “Students from 2 schools posted about killing black people. Should they be punished?” (Oct. 10):

Racist chat, whether it is conducted by N.C. students or anyone else, is utter nonsense.

We humans are all members of the same race, the human race. There are no black babies. The skin of human babies ranges from light pink to dark brown, but never to white or black. Any good doctor can tell you that the DNA of all healthy human babies differs by less than half a percent.

So what are those students talking about? And where did they learn it?

Lane N. Tracy, Cary

Education waste

Regarding “Mark Johnson: Why I disagree with the NC Board of Education,” (Oct. 11 Forum):

Bureaucrats are trained to be stewards of state taxpayer’s money. Is State Superintendent Mark Johnson being a good steward?

If he is, his office wouldn’t be facing parents and teachers calling for the removal of Istation from our schools and a pending hearing over its botched procurement.

If Johnson is a good steward, a bulk purchase of iPads, with no specific purpose or request, would never have been made.

Most people don’t like bureaucrats, but North Carolina has seen what kind of waste can result when leaders at the top disregard purchasing protocols and policies.

Perhaps our superintendent should rethink his office and rehire a few more bureaucrats.

Susan Book, Cary