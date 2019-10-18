10/18 Letters: UNC sex assault rate is abominable, must not become the norm

Campus assaults

The Oct. 15 article about sexual assault on campus conveys a distinct mood: Most students feel sexual misconduct is a normal part of college life.

It is important for every student to take the view that this conduct is abominable and pursue legal channels to eradicate this crime. Perhaps all college students should be given courses in the psychological effects of this type of behavior, not just the victim, but the community at large.

Our culture, as it stands must be examined and completely changed in this respect. It is not good enough to say, “it happens everywhere.” We have to act now and consider interventions and counseling and raise awareness throughout the country.

Norman Singer, Cary

Evangelicals

While sleeping with their left eye open to the threats of the progressive “agenda” to destroy our “Christian way of life,” many evangelicals have snuggled in bed with an autocratic narcissist as their loving protector.

Considering what he so impulsively and coldly did to the Kurds, they might now begin to sleep with their right eye open too.

A narcissist will use you for their needs and abandon you, if not worse, if they perceive you are no longer unquestioningly loyalty to them.

Trump left the Kurds alone to suffer and as much as said he really didn’t care. Trust me, he will do it to evangelicals and we probably won’t even see it coming.

I suggest we not just begin to sleep with both eyes open, but realize it is time to get out of that bed altogether.

Dr. Randy Marsh, Willow Spring

Clinical psychologist

Election interference

Regarding “Secret impeachment” (Oct. 15 Forum):

We have clear evidence that President Trump has been seeking to stay in office by the use of extortion of the country of Ukraine to get “dirt” on Joe Biden. Yet another attempt to “overturn” an election before it even happens.

At least as serious, the Senate Intelligence Committee has warned it expects fresh rounds of Russian interference ahead of the 2020 election.

Yes, our democracy is being threatened, but not by the investigation by U.S. House committees, which are trying to determine what Trump has been doing to undermine our democratic institutions.

Stephen Jenks, Carrboro

Sen. Perry’s stats

The writer is director of Sheps Health Workforce NC:

In “Expanding Medicaid could cut access to doctors” (Oct. 11) Sen. Jim Perry wrote that “according to Sheps Health Workforce NC, the rate of primary care providers per 10,000 residents has dropped from 7.78 in 2011 to 7.01 in 2018.”

The numbers quoted in the opinion piece do not accurately describe the change in supply of primary care physicians in the state, but rather reflect a change in the way the data were collected. Over the past decade, North Carolina’s physician supply has grown at a rate almost twice as fast as the population.

Data from 2011 and 2012 are not directly comparable to data from 2013 onward. We recognize that the confusion was caused by our oversight, as we did not document the change in data collection processes on our website. We offer our apology for this and have updated our website.

Julie Spero, Chapel Hill

Durham bond vote

Durham wants to issue a $95 million bond to increase city debt to pay for affordable housing at an accelerated rate.

The mayor says residents should step up and approve it. The thing is Durham citizens are already stepping up, paying property taxes for affordable housing every year. That’s been the case for many years and the city has already increased property taxes for affordable housing several times.

The consequences of not approving the bond would mean fewer people could afford to live at or near downtown, but there’s still plenty of affordable housing elsewhere in the city or county.

So the question is why should the city increase its debt and have us pay more taxes just so more people can choose to live at or near downtown, rather than outside that area?

Rod Gerwe, Durham

Inflexible security

I visited the Register of Deeds office in the Wake County Justice Center Wednesday. As I went through security I was asked if I had a knife on my key chain. I did, a 1.5 inch pen knife that looks like a key.

I was told I could either return it to my car or throw it away. When I asked officers at a nearby desk if I could leave it there and pick it up on the way out, I was told I could leave it but that they would not return it to me.

All of the security folks were professional and civil and I understand why weapons aren’t allowed in public buildings. I just don’t understand why there’s no room for common sense and a little flexibility in the public arena.

Tom Proctor, Raleigh