10/22 Letters: Stop accommodating a tiny but vocal group of monument supporters

Civil War statues

Regarding “Confederate monument in Pittsboro draws hundreds to demonstrate support, opposition,” (Oct. 19):

The elected representatives of Chatham County have bent over backwards for months to accommodate the feelings of the tiny, vocal minority of statue supporters — and it still has not been enough.

We now have all stripes of white supremacist and skinhead groups making Pittsboro their rallying cry. As often as not, these people are coming from out of town, and even out of state — and for what? To engage in some fantasy version of the Civil War while they parade around downtown brandishing firearms and logos they found on the internet.

The Confederacy was a terrorist insurrection premised on the murderous enslavement of black people, and it has no legacy worth honoring. Those people agitating to preserve monuments to it only prove that point to the rest of us.

Blair Reeves, Pittsboro

Kristof and Schiff

In his Oct. 20 op-ed is Nicholas Kristof writing about the same Adam Schiff who said he had “ample evidence” of Trump collusion with Russia, but neither he nor the Mueller report produced any such evidence?

Is that the same Schiff who told MSNBC that “we’ve” had no contact with the anonymous whistleblower but the New York Times later reported the whistleblower spoke with Schiff’s staff prior to contacting the Inspector General? Yes, it is.

Kristof seems to want to talk about one side of the story.

Bob Sepich, Cary

2020 election

In his Oct. 19 op-ed on Elizabeth Warren, Marc Thiessen tries to convince us that people are doing too well to vote for a progressive like Warren.

He’s wrong. The members of my family are either comfortably retired or have well-paying jobs. We’re a perfect fit to poll he quotes, but we will vote for a progressive.

When no legislation can pass Congress unless it has the approval of the corporations, the tax code is absurdly tilted to favor the wealthy, and millions lost their homes after the 2008 crash but the perpetrators got bonuses, voters know there is much wrong with the last four decades of U.S. politics.

As far back as Obama in 2008 the people sensed this and voted for change, but Obama didn’t deliver. In 2016 the Democrats tried to force status-quo Clinton on us and failed. Because we so wanted change, we voted in a con-man who promised to clean up the swamp but only made it deeper.

The winds of change are now so powerful for 2020 that, good economy or not, riled-up millions will finally elect a progressive president.

Thomas McKee, Cary

NC pipeline

We appreciate the editorial board pointing out the economic fallacies involved with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline plans and particularly in their advocacy. (Oct. 17 Editorial)

Building more infrastructure for the deadly and obsolete fossil driven economy is exactly the wrong direction.

We commend what the editorial boards of the News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer have done. You rose to the occasion and said what needed to be said! Kudos for responsible journalism.

George and Carole Troxler, Elon

Red wolves

The Southern Environmental Law Center is right to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to open its records on the dramatic red wolf population decline. (Oct. 15):

But the decline, from 130 to less than 40, and possibly as few as 14, was only partially caused by the agency’s occasional permitting of rancher’s depredation kills. It was more likely caused by our own N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s approval of night hunting of coyotes in 2015.

It’s hard enough to tell a coyote from a red wolf during daytime; at night it’s nearly impossible.

No doubt coyotes harm livestock, but catching and neutering them is relatively inexpensive and keeps additional coyotes from moving into the territory.

Compensation for livestock losses due to coyotes or wolves is appropriate. Night hunting, better known as “shoot, shovel and shut up,” is not.

Robert D. Brown, Cary

Retired Dean NCSU College of Natural Resources

Housing bond

After four years working to end hunger in Durham, I’ve realized my ability to buy healthy food depends on whether my income can cover housing, utilities and medical bills.

If people have to reduce food purchases to cover increased housing costs, they will buy cheap unhealthy food. Fresh fruits and vegetables are expensive for low-income families.

The Affordable Housing Bond on the November ballot asks average home owners to pay $3 per month more in property tax -— less than the cost of a latte — to help 15,000 people find affordable housing. If you want to help the hungry, vote “yes”on the bond.

Betsy Crites, Durham

Co-coordinator End Hunger Durham