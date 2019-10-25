10/25 Letters: Congress must act on DACA and NC senators Burr and Tillis should lead the way

The Dream Act

As a Puerto Rican woman committed to helping other Latinos thrive in North Carolina, I’ve been disappointed by the lack of action from Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr on DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Nearly 30,000 Dreamers live in North Carolina.

A ruling on DACA could come as soon as January from the U.S. Supreme Court. If it rules DACA can be rescinded, DACA recipients will be separated from their families, jobs and communities — and, for many from the only country they’ve ever known.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Congress can prevent this tragedy.

The House passed the American Dream and Promise Act, which would give Dreamers stability from court challenges and provide a pathway to earned citizenship.

The Senate should vote on this bipartisan legislation now; 86 percent of Americans support protecting Dreamers.

Tillis and Burr have an opportunity to be leaders in the Senate by getting this passed.

Elke Millan, Raleigh

Labor shortage

Regarding “Worker shortage” (Oct. 23 Forum):

Thank you to the Forum writer who pointed out that immigrants are valued additions to our national workforce. Let me add this: Not only are they needed in labor-shortage farming and construction, but also in over-burdened health care and service industries.

All of these employment sectors already depend heavily on both documented and undocumented workers coming from other countries. Our society can benefit from an increase in their numbers.

Richard Cramer, Chapel Hill

Sexual assaults

As a female doctor who has worked in big city ERs, I’ve seen sexual violence. To avoid sexual assault, I encourage every woman to do three things to keep herself safe:

▪ Stay sober

▪ Stay clothed

▪ Stay in after midnight

Doing those three things will keep you out of the headlights of most sexual predators, whether you know them or not.

No woman is responsible for the crime of assault by a man. EVER. But an ounce of prevention can save your life, your health, and your happiness.

Trauma avoided is far, far superior to trauma well-treated.

Dixie Swanson, Pittsboro

Impeachment 101

I learned about impeachment in my high school and college government courses. Apparently, many of the Republicans in Congress did not take such courses.

We learned that the House was like the grand jury in criminal proceedings. The House investigates and decides whether there is enough evidence to charge the subject with an impeachable offense.

The Senate sits as the judge and jury. deciding whether the subject of the indictment from the House is guilty.

The deliberations of a grand jury are secret. The deliberations of the House may also be secret.

According to the Constitution, the House and Senate set their own rules. The current investigation conforms to the House rules.

Don Francisco, Pittsboro

Headline goes here

Regarding Christine Flowers: “I’ve had it with the GOP... and change to Independent (Oct. 20 Opinion):

We essentially have a two-party system and an Independent (or third party) candidate has no chance of being elected president in 2020. However, the Independent candidate may take just enough votes from the Democrat nominee which may be enough to insure Trump gets an Electoral College victory in 2020.

Another Trump term would be disastrous. As former Vice President Joe Biden stated, the damage caused would now be irreparable; we would not recognize America any more.

If you have really had it with the GOP, it seems to me that voting for an Independent candidate at this time — or not exercising your right to vote — is not the answer.

Edward Bonacci Jr., Apex

The Kurds

Regarding “Senators offer support for Montagnard refugees” (Oct. 23):

The story of how North Carolina welcomed about 12,000 Montagnard refugees, recognizing their bravery in fighting alongside us in the Vietnamese War, is heartwarming.

What a contrast to Donald Trump’s betrayal of our faithful allies, the Syrian Kurds, who lost over 11,000 while fighting alongside us to defeat ISIS.

He has rewarded their courage by green-lighting the Turkish invasion of a territory in northern Syria, in which they have thrived.

Now, they have been left to the tender mercies of Turkey and Russia and have been forced to turn to that butcher Bashar Assad for protection.

As they withdrew from their posts, U.S. troops were pelted with rotten fruit by outraged Kurds. I wonder if Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have any words of support for the Kurds?

Judith Pulley, Chapel Hill