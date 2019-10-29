10/29 Letters: Make sure any NC redistricting commission is independent, nonpartisan

NC redistricting

Regarding “NC House committee holds rare debate on redistricting reform,” (Oct. 25):

Thank you for your coverage of recent redistricting news. I am in favor of a nonpartisan group that will draw voting districts using standards approved in a statewide vote.

What I didn’t see in Friday’s article is how a commission is formed. Who or what body names the members of the commission?

That can/will be the test of the independence and nonpartisan nature of all of this. The less political naming, the better.

Bob Edmundson, Raleigh

NC voting machines

Unfortunately, the State Board of Elections recently certified a new electronic voting machine system for purchase by counties which does not produce a voter-verified paper ballot that would allow meaningful post-election audits.

Fortunately, most counties in North Carolina use hand-marked paper ballots and scanning tabulators in each precinct to tally the votes.

But several counties - including the largest, Mecklenburg County - have chosen to purchase the poorly tested electronic voting system, which will not allow meaningful post-election audits. Thus, these counties’ voting machine systems could be subject to undetected hacking in future elections.

Thomas Henkel, Chapel Hill

Election Verification Network member

Dems will fail

The never ending anti-Trump hatred spread by some in the media will fail to remove our duly elected president.

The Democrats do not have a single presidential candidate who can win the next election so they must try to damage the president and change the minds of the people who voted for him in 2016.

They fail to realize that the American people are not as stupid as they believe or want us to be.

They will fail in their impeachment attempt, just as they failed and embarrassed themselves with the Muller investigation..

Steven Metzler, Raleigh

A true statesman

On Oct. 17 America lost a true statesman and hero, Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Watching former president Barack Obama speak at his funeral on Friday, I was deeply saddened. Saddened not so much for who we have lost but for what we have lost.

In 2016, we traded order for chaos, eloquence for vulgarity, gender equality for misogyny, inclusion for bigotry, civility for contempt, honest government for unprecedented corruption, international respect for international scorn, truthful dialogue for lies, lies and more lies.

I wouldn’t say that everything in Washington was perfect before 2016, but there was some good. Today there is none.

Jeffrey Zalles, Southport

Balance of power

The recent comment by President Trump describing the scrutiny he has received during the impeachment inquiry as a ‘lynching” demonstrates his lack of understanding of the gravity of that word.

If there ever was a lynching in recent years it occurred when Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was savagely murdered at the hands of Saudi nationals..

Our elected representatives are held to higher standards. They have heard firsthand accounts of how U.S. government officials were pressured to compromise the integrity of their roles after being directed by a superior to suggest Ukraine would not receive military assistance unless Trump received political ammunition to use against Joe Biden.

We are still governed by a balance of powers that metes out justice in a responsible manner, not in an approach that circumvents the law in destructive, vicious and self-serving ways.

Greg Bruhn, Raleigh

US Supreme Court

Regarding Kathleen Parker “The supreme battle before us,” (Oct. 25 Opinion):

Members of the legislative and executive branches of our government need look no further than the Supreme Court as a model of collegiality and decorum.

While presidents nominate candidates who are at least somewhat aligned with their philosophical and social leanings, the justices have shown that they base their legal decisions on what is in keeping with the law, not some political agenda.

I am grateful for justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Roberts who do what they think is right, regardless of their political leanings or who nominated them to the court.

We can only pray that the nomination process doesn’t deteriorate any farther than it already has and become hijacked by lobbyists and political extremists of either side of the aisle.

Tim Eichenbrenner, Charlotte

NCDOT mission

Regarding architect Ted Van Dyk’s op-ed piece, “NCDOT should look beyond road building” (Oct 24), I have only one comment: Amen, brother!

Andrew Sleeth, Raleigh