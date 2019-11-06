11/6 Letters: Impeachment is not about partisanship. It’s about country over party.

Country over party

Now is the time for the American people to fight for their democracy and determine whether the president failed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, risked national security, and invited foreign governments to influence the 2020 election.

Impeachment is not a criminal act, it’s a political proceeding designed by the framers to check abuses of power, bribery, betrayal and corruption. It’s not about partisanship, not a Soviet-style process. It’s about country over party.

It’s up to us to be engaged in the upcoming impeachment hearings. We must verify the information and form our own conclusions.

If we fail in our duty this grand experiment will falter, an autocracy will take its place, serving not the people but the person residing in the People’s House. As Elijah Cummings said: “We are better than this.”

Rosemary McGee, Raleigh

Desperate Dems

The Democrats have been calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment since the day he took office. So it is clear the Democrats are pushing impeachment for the sole reason that they lost the election fair and square and understand that if they wait for the next election Trump will win. The Democrats’ only hope is that they might find some basis for impeachment other than their hate for Trump. We live in strange times!

Don Stacey, Hillsborough

Senate strategy

Republican senators are divided on strategy for the Senate trial. Should they continue to defend the president in the face of the damning testimony that will be presented?

A similar situation occurred during the impeachment of Richard Nixon in 1974. Then, after tape recordings provided proof that Nixon had participated in the Watergate break-in and cover up, a small group of congressmen informed Nixon that support for him within the party was eroding and that he faced almost certain impeachment and conviction. Nixon resigned two days later.

This is what the Republican Senate leadership should do now.

In his resignation speech, Trump could borrow this line from Nixon’s speech: “I will have hastened the start of the process of healing which is so desperately needed in America.”

Peter V. Andrews, Louisburg

Reading scores

I have been married to a school teacher for 26 years. Consequently, the Oct 30 article about the drop in reading scores did not surprise me.

People and politicians need to understand that education is a thankless job, that most do it out of passion. Otherwise, nobody would go for a job that is as demanding with so little financial reward.

Once people understand that, maybe teaching will rely more on teachers rather than their managers, who typically have no practical sense about teaching but are obsessed with scores. That’s as unhealthy for education as letting Wall Street manage corporations.

Improved results will come from trusting teachers and attracting/retaining the best and brightest.

Jean-Christian Rostagni, Durham

Climate, NC birds

Regarding “Climate change puts North Carolina birds in trouble, an Audubon Society report says” (Oct. 10):

It was here in North Carolina that I learned about the seasons of the birds. Spring and fall migrations are magnificent. Will I be able to share these beauties with my grandchildren, or will they just be stories I tell about amazing creatures I saw that no longer exist?

Birds provide a lens through which we can view climate change, and, like canaries in the coal mines, showed us it will ultimately be harmful to humans, too.

The good news is we can take action now and make a difference. We can follow first lady Kristin Cooper’s example and plant native plants in our yards and public spaces. We can urge elected officials to encourageclean-energy sources, preserve/restore wetlands and forest landscapes, and expand public transit.

We know what to do with the climate crisis. We need collective action to do it.

Pamela Diamond, Cary

Hire the disabled

I know the challenges of securing employment while living with a disability. I completed my education with multiple degrees and became a licensed professional counselor. I’ve worked 16 years in state government. Today I am a systems change manager for the NC Council on Developmental Disabilities.

An estimated one in five North Carolinians will have a disability during their lifetime. Of those, only 35 percent will find jobs. Earlier this year, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order designed to increase opportunities for fair wages, employment and careers for individuals with disabilities.

I encourage employers everywhere to be a blessing in the life of a talented job seeker with a disability.

Travis Williams, Raleigh