11/15 Letters: First day of hearings was 2 witnesses uttering a lot of hearsay

Impeachment

I watched the impeachment hearing and I saw two witnesses using hearsay, protecting their turf, and jealous of the new administration’s Ukraine policy and the new communication link from Washington leaving them out.

After hearing all that great questioning by the Democrat counsel, who was superb, the cross examining and counter-punch by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan was the highlight of the day. There is no there there.

To think the Democrats are putting us through this wringer because they do not have an electable candidate should be all we need to know.

Bob DeMont, Holly Springs

Trump’s defense

President Trump has a right to explain his side of the story and to permit his advisors to follow suit. If he were not concealing misconduct, why would he refuse to express the fallacy of the allegations under oath? Or allow his subordinates to do so? And what is he so afraid of? The truth, because it won’t set him free.

Gary Jackson, Durham

Words of wisdom

Teddy Roosevelt once said: “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or anyone else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him than about anyone else.”

Take these words of wisdom from a great man and apply it today.

Would Teddy, a Republican, back Trump or be offended by him?

Jim Nolan, Morehead City

Pete Buttigieg

Regarding “Democratic rivals express annoyance at Buttigieg” (Nov. 10)

So some Democrats are annoyed at Pete Buttigieg. I see a man who has been interested in public service for 20 years and has the curiosity and intelligence to research data across disciplines, distill it, form an action plan, and explain it.

Most important for me, though, is that he willingly embraces the burden of treating others as he wants to be treated.

It seems he genuinely wants to serve. He answers questions. Inconceivable! He knows Obamacare made many people’s lives better and he doesn’t want to jerk that away.

He is calm and life-affirming. I’d be annoyed too if I were running. Instead, I’m quietly cautiously inspired.

Susan Gardner, Apex

Google’s ambitions

Regarding “Google’s health care ambitions now involve patient data,” (Nov. 12):

Artificial Intelligence systems depend on continual data updates to test their rules and define/refine their algorithms..

Patient identifiers, such as name and date of birth, would support linkage with non-medical databases such as grocery shopping lists and other resources indicating personal habits.

The power (and reach) of “Nurse Google” will grow exponentially as the system is refined and augmented, and “Doctor Google” will not be far behind.

Dr. Michael C. Joseph, Hillsborough

Health care for vets

In addition to risking their lives in combat, our men and women in the armed services face a high risk of getting cancer from toxic environments.

Our political leaders should promise to provide every veteran the medical and psychiatric care they need, when and where they need it. Our country owes them that with no quibbling about the cause of their illness.

Part of the $629 billion Pentagon funding could be moved to the VA for additional health care needs. And, veterans deserve an apology from our government for sending them to serve in needless perpetual wars with no concern for environmental damage.

Joe Burton, Raleigh

Farmers market

Regarding “A petition to ‘save’ the Raleigh State Farmers Market went viral. But is it accurate?” (Nov. 7):

The farmers market master plan is such a benefit to farmers, market patrons, Dix Park visitors, and the image of Raleigh and the state.

Moving the wholesale section makes so much sense, especially when it opens up a complimentary connection to Dix Park that will draw even more shoppers to the market.

Farmers will enjoy greater exposure with the draw of a café, the people living in the planned apartments, and the throngs of park visitors who become a year-round flow of customers.

I am proud of North Carolina’s agriculture leadership for creating this opportunity. I cannot wait. Thank you!

Anne Taylor, Wendell

