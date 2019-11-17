Tillis is going out of his way to help Trump bypass congressional oversight

Sen. Thom Tillis

Earlier this year Sen. Thom Tillis wrote an op-ed on executive overreach. He proclaimed: “I have grave concerns when our institution looks the other way at the expense of weakening Congress’s power... I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress.”

He welched on those words days later after his party took him to task. Now, reading his characterization of the impeachment allegations as “baseless,” it seems Tillis is going out of his way to help the president bypass congressional oversight.

I urge him to heed his own words and to emulate Sen. Richard Burr, who seems to have taken a more measured approach.

Let the facts, or lack thereof, continue to emerge so the people of North Carolina can make up their own minds. Otherwise, Tillis could be helping usher in an era of unchecked executive power, one in which presidents are emboldened to manipulate foreign governments for political gain.

Peter Vinick, Raleigh

The ‘deep state’

The “deep state” idea was fabricated by people on the far right who want us to believe some federal government employees hold cushy jobs, are un-American, and out to stick it to Trump.

In reality, most are people of conservative, moderate or liberal beliefs who chose public service because they wanted to help make the world a better place. They believe it’s honorable work and believe in our country.

Some are now testifying about President Trump holding back military assistance approved by Congress until Ukraine investigated the Bidens.

Foreign interference in domestic politics is something our founding fathers feared when drafting the Constitution. Trump’s seeking of foreign interference broke the law, violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and certainly is impeachable conduct.

Gary Parker, Archdale

Trump’s tweets

One must wonder if President Trump doesn’t have more urgent presidential responsibilities and concerns than to tweet derogatory comments about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch while she is testifying before Congress.

Napier Baker, Chapel Hill

GOP observations

Commentators and Republicans have made three observations about the impeachment hearings: that nothing new has been learned; that Trump’s seeking of actions from Ukraine led to no actions by them (hence, no coercion or bribery); and that the military aid and presidential visit still occurred.

First, the hearings are less about new information than confirmation of what was learned in the closed sessions, which in turn confirmed the whistleblower’s account.

Second, the unsuccessful attempts at coercion and bribery are still attempted coercion and bribery.

Third, the Ukrainians “paid” for the aid and audience with the blood of their soldiers.

Ken Berger, Durham

Higher learning?

Regarding “Conservative NC State student says he was assaulted with spray paint in campus tunnel,” (Nov. 12):

Congratulations professors of NC State University, you have taught your minions well.

Instead of encouraging critical thought and one’s ability to articulate a political point based in fact or logic, your followers simply come out and pitch a hissy fit in the face of contrary thinking.

It is ironic to think people who disagreed with socialist thought were once dragged off against their will to “re-education camps.” In modern day America, we pay thousands of dollars to attend these centers of “higher learning.”

Michael Whittingham, Roxboro

Fetzer’s emails

Regarding “UNC board chairman criticizes member Fetzer for his role in investigating ECU leader,” (Nov. 15):

Of particular concern in this article are UNC System Board member Tom Fetzer’s emails suggesting how he would change things at ECU.

In his released emails, he asserted the things he would do if he were in charge at ECU: Spend less money. Revamp the admissions process. Do more marketing.

Does he really think that those things are not already being done at ECU?

Those things are not ECU’s problem. Treating our chancellor’s job as political patronage and reward certainly is, though.

Cindy Elmore, Winterville

ECU professor, PhD

Sales tax law

State sales tax law requires municipalities to pay sales taxes when making a purchase, then submit a request for reimbursement from the state. Reimbursement is made annually.

Why not allow municipalities to issue sales tax exempt certificates to vendors at the time of purchase to eliminate this costly process?

The N.C. House’s Revenue Oversight Committee will give consideration to changing this section of the law next year, per Rep. Julia Howard.

I encourage N.C. lawmakers to help change this provision of sales tax law.

John Misiaszek, Vass