11/20 Letters: Here’s how Tillis, Burr can help protect rural health care access in NC

Rural health care

As lawmakers finalize legislation to address the problem of surprise medical billing, they must avoid passing a solution that could inadvertently make things worse for patients. One approach that has been suggested would do exactly that.

A so-called “benchmarking” model would allow the U.S. government to set arbitrarily low rates for physicians, undercutting local hospitals’ ability to continue providing the same level of care.

For rural North Carolinians, who already struggle finding affordable health care in their area, benchmarking could cut off access and drive up prices even further.

Instead, Congress should focus on a different solution called Independent Dispute Resolution. This “IDR” process would let insurance companies and doctors settle out-of-network payment disputes through a simple, online platform.

This balanced approach is good for all parties and would help protect rural health care access.

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis should help make sure IDR is a central part of any legislation Congress passes on this issue.

Bobby Hurst, Fayetteville

Don’t blame Trump

Regarding “Why Raleigh is about to pay a lot more for recycling (And it’s not all China’s fault),” (Nov. 18):

I’m tired of hearing statements that we are suffering because of President Trump’s actions. Let’s be clear about our recycling. China doesn’t want our plastics because the lazy and/or uninformed folks in this country don’t play by the rules.

The plastics should be clean and meant for recycling.

Instead of blaming Trump, how about having the media drill in our heads what exactly are acceptable recyclables — you know, .take a lesson from the exposure of political ads that we get bombarded with.

Kathleen Balding, Holly Springs

Trump’s taxes

Regarding “Trump wants Supreme Court to block subpoena for his taxes,” (Nov. 14):

President Trump said he would produce his tax returns as soon as the audit was complete. Now, he is asking the Supreme Court to bar their release.

He has monetary concerns in many countries, including Trump Towers Istanbul in Turkey, that create conflicts of interest. And, he has admitted to misusing money from his charitable foundation.

All the presidents since Richard Nixon have released their tax returns, and we as citizens deserve to see his returns as well.

Karen McGrew, Raleigh

The US Senate

While the House Intelligence Committee was hearing testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, President Trump was busy entertaining Turkish President Erdogan, the leader to whom Trump sent a threatening letter last month on White House stationery.

Erdogan responded by handing that piece of parcel back to its sender. Would that the U.S. Senate gain the spine to send Trump the same message..

Don Rutledge, Durham

NCAA profits

Regarding “NCAA open to letting athletes benefit from their fame.” (Oct. 29) and related articles:

Let’s see, 60 years ago the NCAA essentially received zero national dollars for its annual basketball tournament and the student-athlete benefited with a free college education.

Today, the NCAA receives $1 billion annually for the tournament and the players benefit with — wait for it — a free college education.

The hypocrisy is stupefying.

Mike Lewis, Wake Forest

School reform

Regarding “These NC schools need to improve their scores or they could be taken over by the state,” (Nov. 7):

Why is it that N.C. legislators seem to jump at every passing educational fad to improve educational attainment?

Now, the state is moving to place over 60 at-risk schools in the Innovative School District, in spite of the fact that the first school placed in this scheme over a year ago declined in achievement.

Better results may be achieved with more time and better instructional practices. However, the program of some curriculum changes, a longer school day, and uniforms hardly constitute breakthrough innovations in instructional practice.

These top-down reforms are well intended and the schools certainly need assistance. However, these needlessly complex interventions are based on the myth of a secret improvement sauce that if enforced will induce great improvement. Unfortunately, the real secret is there is no secret sauce.

Should legislators really possess a proven secret sauce they should simply share it with the schools in question immediately. If not, the legislature should focus on real and substantive assistance for these schools and stop chasing fads and political preferences based on the illusion of knowledge.

Andy Overstreet and Henry Johnson, Raleigh

Overstreet is a retired NCSU professor of Education. Johnson is a former associate state schools superintendent