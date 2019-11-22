11/22 Letters: Those who continue to defend this president are not defending this country

Trump defenders





It is frightening that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to pressure weak foreign governments to help him in the 2020 election, but it is even more frightening to contemplate what he will do if his abuse of power goes unchecked.

The corruption that has been detailed in the impeachment hearings is worrisome, but even more destructive to our democracy is his consistent willingness for himself and his family to amass profit at the expense of taxpayers, his contempt for the law, and the foreign and domestic policy decisions which consistently benefit Russia and divide America.

Those who continue to defend this president are not defending this country and its most cherished values. I pray that they wake up before it is too late.

Karen Ziegler, Durham

Don’t impeach

Ukraine received money from the United States. The Bidens were never investigated. End of the impeachment story.

Thomas Freeman, Raleigh

Gov. Cooper

Last week Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill providing a cost of living bonus for retirees, as well as pay increases for most UNC and community college system active employees.

The N.C. Retired Governmental Employees’ Association and others fought tirelessly for 10 months to provide a cost of living bonus for retired teachers and state government retirees. While we feel the bonus offered by the legislature was inadequate, it was still a bonus.

The governor should advocate on behalf of the state’s retirees and state government employees as vehemently as he does for active teachers. Right now, he has turned his back on hundreds of thousands of retirees, including teachers.

Gov. Cooper knows firsthand the significant contributions of all public servants, as well as the limited means these women and men survive on in retirement. Many retirees must already decide between food or medicine. After last week’s veto, those decisions will become even more difficult.

Currently $2.3 billion remains unspent in this budget cycle. Retirees sacrificed too much in their service to North Carolina to be cast into political cross-hairs.

We ask the governor and legislature to keep their promises to our state’s 220,000 retirees and adequately fund a cost-of-living adjustment.

Linda Suggs

Richard Rogers

Suggs is NCRGEA board president, Rogers is executive director

Medicare for All

Regarding “’Medicare for All’ won’t fix soaring health care costs,” (Nov. 20 Opinion):

Kevin Schulman makes valid points about profiteering by drug companies, hospitals and medical professionals.

However, he sidesteps the one thing that is seldom if ever mentioned, profiteering by insurance companies.

This middleman approach to health care adds another layer of cost to our care. To cut out the middleman is an immediate reduction in costs and a start on streamlining the system.

While making profit for drug companies, hospitals and medical professionals is reasonable, there should be a limit on the amount of profit that can be made from the sick and injured.

Medicare for All, along with regulations, can make for a much healthier and more economically stable population. Isn’t that what Americans deserve?

Arlen Custer, Durham

Climate change

Regarding “NC high school student: What I learned meeting Greta Thunberg,” (Nov. 18):

Climate change is an urgent issue and I don’t see Sens. Richard Burr or Thom Tillis responding accordingly.

When the world’s foremost climate scientists report that we have 10 years to cut emissions in half to protect our children and grandchildren, who are we to second-guess them?

Each elected official offers a legacy to young people. It may be one of failure or hope. Support for the Energy Innovation Act, which reduces emissions by 40 percent in 12 years, represents hope.

Curt Heine, Chapel Hill

Student-athletes

It seems like everyone is overthinking the issue of paying student-athletes.

Most student-athletes will not have the star power or draw of a Zion Williams, so shouldn’t expect much in payment from outside sources.

The fair thing for the NCAA to do is set up trust funds for student-athletes. Make the payment using a percentage of the revenue brought in by TV deals, sports apparel, and so on.

Many people say athletes are compensated enough through scholarships. This is simply no longer fair in the world of big-money college sports. Coaches and their staffs make millions, while the real workers don’t get compensated.

The genie has been out of the bottle for some time now. Big money and huge contracts now rule the game. The NCAA can no longer pretend it doesn’t exist. The model needs to change.

Bill Davenport, Cary