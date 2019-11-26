11/26 Letters: People like me need Congress to find a fix for skyrocketing drug prices

Drug prices

I am an older American, and I want my members of Congress to address skyrocketing prescription drug prices.

There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to fix this — so this is the moment to finally do something, namely enact legislation into law.

It is difficult for many seniors to keep paying higher and higher prices for medications we need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions. I’m demanding that my members of Congress vote “yes” on a bill that lowers drug prices.

Kenneth Marks, Apex

Pipeline needed

With fringe activist groups continuing to stall energy infrastructure like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, it’s more important than ever for families and businesses to understand the impact of energy policy on their wallet.

Efficient infrastructure helps lower energy costs. A report from the Consumer Energy Alliance found that between 2006 and 2016, a report from the Consumer Energy Alliance found that North Carolina families and businesses saved almost $12 billion thanks to energy from clean, reliable natural gas.

Besides generating jobs and increasing tax revenue, pipelines help lower household energy expenses. It’s basic economics — a greater supply of natural gas drives the price down for all. Pipelines are the most secure way to move oil and natural gas. They’re four and a half times safer than via road or rail. As our state’s industry and economy grows, it’s time to stop playing politics. North Carolinians need and deserve energy justice.

Kevin Doyle

NC Director, Consumer Energy Alliance

Duke Energy rates

The N.C. legislature did the right thing recently by improving on a new piece of legislation, Senate Bill 559. The first part of the legislation was a largely uncontested provision for improving how Duke Energy pays for storm damage and cleanup.

However, the second section was a hotly debated provision for “multi-year ratemaking,” a scheme that would’ve allowed Duke Energy to raise rates over multiple years without proper public feedback or transparency. I hope that my representative, Yvonne Holley, and all members of our legislature continue to oppose any attempt by Duke to revive this measure.

Sterling Bowen Jr., Raleigh

SPLC discredited

Regarding “Foundation for the Carolinas has an important question to answer about hate group donations,” (Nov. 21 Opinion):

I can’t believe that anyone would cite the Southern Poverty Law Center as an authority on anything. There may have been a time when this group performed a useful function persecuting the Klan, but of late it has gone berserk in persecuting anyone who does not support its radical left-wing agenda.

For the editorial board to cite the SPLC view that the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Center for Immigration Studies promote white nationalism and policies harmful to immigrants is outrageous.

Please spare us any future citations from the completely discredited SPLC.

Vincent DiSandro Sr., Hillsborough

Pastor’s sign

Regarding “Pro-Trump pastor accuses America of ‘trying to impeach Jesus too’ on NC church sign,” (Nov. 21):

The essence of Christianity is neighborly love, as exemplified by Christ who practiced self-giving love to the extent of self-sacrifice.

It is incomprehensible to me how a pastor can put up a sign saying the U.S. is “trying to impeach Jesus.” If any sign at all, it should read something like, “To uphold Jesus, impeach Trump.”

Bill Grothmann, Raleigh

Congress and war

Congress has in effect ceded its Constitutional power to wage war, and has taken little responsibility for oversight or control. This dangerous cession of power away from the people’s representatives is not new. It has been going on since the Vietnam War.

We have since experienced what can happen when these enormous powers are used haphazardly, without apparent forethought, planning, or regard for consequences to people, their countries, or our allies.

In addition to the damage being done in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and elsewhere, we have seen how thin the line is between representative democracy and illiberal democracy, between checks and balance in government and an overweening executive.

Congress must take back its power to declare war, closely examining action by other means, including strong, well-financed, expert diplomacy.

When military action with allies seems warranted, it should exercise control through oversight and financing, and be responsive to public concerns and priorities.

Nancy Milio, Chapel Hill