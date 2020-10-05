I hope Trump’s COVID-19 hospital stay will end his desire to eviscerate Obamacare

Trump, healthcare

I wish the president a speedy and full recovery from COVID-19. He has received a level of care available to few Americans. This care has been federally funded. Given his good fortune, I hope he will cease his efforts to eviscerate the Affordable Care Act, denying even basic medical coverage to millions of people.

It’s easy to imagine that Sen. John McCain’s cancer played a role in his deciding vote not to repeal Obamacare. I hope the same display of hard-earned compassion will be true for President Trump, and that by extension the N.C. Republican Party will realize that supporting the Medicaid expansion is essential in addressing the systemic racism and classism increasingly apparent in American healthcare.

Toby McCoy, Chapel Hill

A Trump apology?

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I am perplexed. I am listening to nonstop news about President Trump and his current COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a man who has eschewed science over the last several months. He touted strange remedies, downplayed the importance of masks and social distancing. He encouraged rallies with no consequences of possible infections.

Yet, now that he has become infected he’s not using bleach or taking medications that he encouraged others to take. Instead, he’s relying on the best medication that the top infectious disease experts are recommending. These are medications that are not available to all who have contacted the virus.

I hope he and his wife will recover. But I expect an apology and an admission that he was wrong. How many people listened to him, got the virus, or worse died, because of him?

Phyllis Siegel, Cary

Cal Cunningham

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

So, Democrat Cal Cunningham sent text messages of a sexual nature to a woman who is not his wife. Do you think he may also be telling lies to N.C. voters? Can Cunningham be trusted? I do not believe he can.

Anthony J. Chibbaro, Greensboro

So much at stake

Make no mistake, I find Cal Cunningham’s behavior deeply offensive. But a lot is at stake with the Senate seat he covets.

Based on personality and ideology, I would have supported Cunningham’s opponent in the primary, but Cunningham seemed more electable. I hate that word because it has given us so many candidates who are not only compromises, but compromised.

If Cunningham does get elected, he must exercise some humility and try to behave with the honor he says motivated him to military service. He must try to earn our votes, even after the election.

I’ll give him that opportunity with my vote even though I am disgusted with him right now. We really are counting on him. Please don’t let us down again.

Patrick Turner, Cary

Amy Coney Barrett

When a mother who is supposed to be so knowledgeable and intelligent intentionally puts her children and other family members in a situation which could lead to serious illness or even death, her decision making skills need to be questioned by everyone. A meeting with President Trump in a Rose Garden and inside the White House for any reason should not have even crossed Amy Coney Barrett’s mind unless she followed CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety. If appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, what other careless and dangerous decisions will she inflict on the nation?

Carolyn D. Davis, Raleigh

US Supreme Court

Regarding “Term limits,” (Sept. 22 Forum):

The Republicans are now excited to put another conservative on the Supreme Court and the Democrats are crying foul. If the judges did what they are supposed to do, it would not matter if they were conservative or liberal.

They are supposed to critique laws against our Constitution, not against their personal beliefs.

The Constitution is neither liberal nor conservative. Since Congress does nothing, and the president promulgates laws by executive orders, the Supreme Court now doesn’t just determine how a law matches the Constitution, they create new laws. We now have nine people, none elected, ruling the country.

Robert J. Vander Zanden, Wake Forest

Voter guides

In preparing for the election, I consulted several nonpartisan voter guides to learn more about the candidates on my ballot. I have been disappointed to see as many as 50% of the Republican candidates in these guides decline to submit information or responses.

That is unacceptable.

Especially with today’s more limited local newspaper coverage of state elections, voters rely on these guides to understand their options and the new ideas candidates bring to the table.

To have so many candidates refuse to participate is disrespectful to voters of all stripes and calls into question whether these candidates actually have any plans at all.

We should expect better. As an unaffiliated voter, I cannot support any candidates who won’t tell me what their agenda is or even who they are.

Anne Enberg, Raleigh