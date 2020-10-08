The national Democratic Party made a poor choice in deciding to back Cal Cunningham

Dem’s poor choice





I’ve already voted, so at this point I simply have a question for the national Democratic Party. Was Cal Cunningham really the best they could come up with?

I think not. State Sen. Erica Smith was by far a better qualified candidate. But the national party failed to support her and instead it backed a candidate the party thought would be better to go up against the Republican incumbent. We’ll, look what we have now.

Nice vetting process.

Brad Bradshaw, Raleigh

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sen. Thom Tillis

I generally stay out of the push and shove of politics, but recent events have compelled me to comment. The behavior of Cal Cunningham is beyond troubling. If he will break his oath to his wife with his behavior, how can we trust him to work for the folks of North Carolina, to whom he’d also swear an oath?

While Sen. Thom Tillis may have some issues, he at least appears to be an honorable man. I’m sorry I can’t say the same about Cunningham.

Stephen H. Stewart, Pittsboro

Cal Cunningham

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The U.S. Senate race is not about what Cal Cunningham has done privately and no doubt regrets. After all, he is much like many of the rest of us. The race is about what Sen. Thom Tillis has not done and will continue not doing if re-elected. I prefer a flawed candidate with the best interest of North Carolina in mind, rather than a bad candidate who only has his self-interest and the interests of his big financial donors in mind.

Bob Edmundson, Raleigh

Misplaced outrage?

Those who attack Cam Cunningham could save time by sending the same letter of outrage that they should have written when Donald Trump was running for office and was exposed as having committed many acts of sexual misconduct while married.

Edwin Brooks, Chapel Hill

Airline stimulus

Washington is considering a huge stimulus bill for the airline industry. The airlines need it and they give vast amounts to politicians in both parties, so it will almost certainly pass.

If Congress and the Trump administration want to do something serious and good for Americans, why aren’t they negotiating benefits for the public from the airlines, such as more room between seats and eliminating hidden fees?

It seems like a simple point. The airlines will get taxpayers’ money and we’ll be paying for it for years. Why don’t lawmakers do something for taxpayers? Come on, you guys, do something useful.

George Davis, Fuquay-Varina

Trump blunders

The president’s latest stunt after his return to the White House from the hospital was hard to watch. A lonely, sick, old man standing at attention and saluting what? A helicopter, the empty space in front of him?

It was so pitiful it almost made me cry. And to the extent that his sorry state may be seen as a reflection of the state of our union, the spectacle makes one feel sad and depressed. After all, we want to believe, and do believe, that our nation is more than empty form.

I wish the president’s staff would actually help him by preventing him from committing such embarrassing blunders as sporting a Bible, staging dangerous close-contact events, leaving the hospital while still contagious, and saluting for the sake of saluting.

Bill Grothmann, Raleigh

Online schools

I agree with Wake County teachers protesting in-person instruction for public schools. I’m the stepfather of a teacher and have been an RN for 30 years.

The risk to students, teachers, administrative and support staff is too high during the current coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare experts, epidemiologists and scientists have expressed concern that risk of “super spreading” COVID-19 will greatly increase as people spend more time indoors during the cooler fall and winter months.

I understand the stresses placed on families coping with remote learning and the loss of in-person social interaction in traditional school settings. Are we willing to risk the lives of our children, teachers and staff to achieve that?

There are no easy solutions, but until we have a safe, vetted vaccine and minimizing the risk becomes the norm, school should be online only.

Robert Platt Jr., Raleigh

Freedom Park

Regarding “State breaks new ground to celebrate Black experience,” (Oct. 8):

As our nation struggles with unrest on so many fronts, let’s all give a shout-out to the good news of the coming of Freedom Park in its beautiful setting between the governor’s mansion and Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh. When it’s completed in 2022, the park’s illuminated artwork will be a beacon reminding us of America’s goal of freedom and justice for all people everywhere.

Martha Glass, Cary