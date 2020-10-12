NC senators must push for a relief package. It’s more important than Barrett hearings.

Stimulus relief

Despite what President Trump and Mitch McConnell say, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis do not have an obligation to select a new Supreme Court justice. They have an obligation to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

Last week, President Trump killed negotiations for relief and now it’s rumored they could start again. But we all know Amy Coney Barrett is about to dominate the news.

Congress must strike a deal on a relief package that serves struggling Americans and international partner countries. Our challenge isn’t a lack of solutions. It’s a lack of leadership. It’s time for N.C. senators to do their job and lead for the people who are counting on them.

Lindsay K. Saunders, Raleigh

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Campaign fliers

Friday’s mail included two fliers for the N.C. Senate election — one against each candidate, claiming how unfit that candidate is to serve.

Ignoring the fact that these claims are grossly misleading and an over-simplification of the candidate’s stance, that doesn’t change the fact that the fliers give me no reason to support their choice.

If you want me to vote for someone, then tell me why I should. Don’t just make empty claims that may or may not have validity. Your arguments had better be supported by concrete evidence and specific examples that support your claims. Otherwise, I see no reason to support your cause.

Rich Lemert, Raleigh

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Unfit for office?

If having an adulterous affair makes one unfit for public office, we have a lot of Thomas Jefferson statues to take down. Let’s not be hypocrites and get on with the serious business of electing the right people.

Mark Dickey, Raleigh

Leadership failures

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence invoke “we stand for freedom and personal responsibility” when defending themselves and their entourage for not wearing masks and social distancing at their events.

They miss the point. They have the right to act as they have, but they also have responsibilities. Their administration issued clear guidelines to keep us safe and limit community spread of this highly contagious virus. Leaders are expected to follow the rules of their own organization, set an example, and avoid reckless behaviors that put their people at risk.

We may have widely available, effective treatments and vaccines by next year. Until then, our people are paying a huge price, in some cases the ultimate price, for the leadership failure of this administration.

Mack Koonce, Chapel Hill

Trump successes

I held my nose and voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Unlike most politicians, he has kept his promises to put America first, create jobs, and foster peace.

“Do not let it (COVID-19) dominate you!” Trump encourages us, while Joe Biden, Gov. Roy Cooper, and the media feed us a daily diet of fear with meaningless statistics of “positive cases” to keep business closed and schools shut down.

Trump speaks survival rates; the Left reports deaths. Trump with lead us out of this while Biden will lead us into a depression, both economic and psychological.

Teresa Vessels, Cary

NC railroads

Privately owned freight railroads like CSX and Norfolk Southern remain deeply connected to the Triangle and N.C. economies, enabling businesses to safely and efficiently move goods.

North Carolina is home to more than 3,000 miles of freight rail infrastructure and some 2,000 rail workers who help spur vast economic activity.

This success story hinges on a federal regulatory system enacted 40 years ago on Oct. 14. Through the Staggers Rail Act, Congress and President Jimmy Carter largely removed the government from setting rates between railroads and customers. Since empowering market forces, railroads have seen immense gains in safety and investment, all while reducing rates.

We hope the anniversary will serve as a prime example of what can happen when policymakers work together.

Ian Jeffries

Association of American Railroads president

Dangerous drivers

Recently, a driver on I-87 North was driving 100 mph, darting between cars when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a southbound vehicle, causing the death of that driver — and killing himself.

Apparently that tragedy wasn’t instructive enough for many Triangle drivers who continue to routinely exceed the speed limit by 15-30 mph while performing high-speed lane changes and/or tailgating other cars.

Such risky behaviors beg at least two questions: Why are these drivers in such a big hurry? What will it take to restore some semblance of sanity and safety to the experience of driving in the Triangle?

Brette Simmons, Bunn