Having police at polls would enhance security, prevent violence. Not intimidate.

Police at the polls





The State Board of Elections says uniformed police will intimidate voters at polling sites. (Oct. 14) How?

It seems the board would prefer that prevention be abandoned in favor of response.

Wouldn’t you opt for the presence of security in these trying times rather than creating a situation that allows an act of violence at a polling place?

If the mere presence of law enforcement will keep you from exercising your right to vote there must be a reason. Let’s not let fear overcome our democracy or dominate it.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The board should allow those who know the situation best to decide the type of security needed at their local polls. It’s best to prevent even one act of violence.

Steve Trexler, Raleigh

Rev. Barber

Rev. William Barber II said Sen. Thom Tillis is a sinner for not expanding Medicaid. (Oct 14) As much as I respect Barber, he is wrong.

Our democracy is a representative form of government and Tillis voted on behalf of those citizens who believed the money could be better spent elsewhere.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Barber also indicated he could overlook Cal Cunningham’s marital infidelities because Cunningham is on the correct side of many issues, including Medicaid expansion. This is what Trump supporters have been doing for the past four years — overlooking his lack of integrity because they agree with his agenda.

Barber might be making the mistake of thinking politics can save the world. That’s more the role of religion.

Bob Huneycutt, Durham

Defeat this contagion

It started out with just a few infected on the fringes. But it quickly spread, especially in large gatherings, spreading mouth-to-mouth, infesting larger and larger numbers of us.

In spite of warnings of this spreading disease, it threatens to dominate us with a fevered pitch fanned by the unmasked leader who inspires disorder and spews sickness throughout our body politic.

To contain and defeat this contagion and restore the health of our United States, we must rise up and throw out not only the prime vector of the virus, but also all those who facilitate its spread.

Ed Levin, Chapel Hill

Vote on GOP policy

I am not a fan of President Trump and his ego. So when it comes to voting, I look past personalities and look at policies.

If you believe in welcoming immigrants if they use the legal process for entry, if you believe in a strong economy, if you believe it is time to confront China’s espionage, if you believe in law and order and not anarchy, and if you believe All Lives Matter, then you should vote for the Republican ticket.

Look past personality. Look at policy when you vote.

Douglas Aitken, Clayton

Medical bills

Reasonable estimates of the cost of President Trump’s COVID-19 treatment are more than $100,000. A bill that size would bankrupt most of us.

The cost was paid by taxpayers. I am happy that he received first-class care and recovered quickly. I am also happy to pay my fair share for his care.

What puzzles me is why Trump and his supporters are unwilling to do the same for each other.

By his own declaration, the president is a very wealthy person. Perhaps he could donate $100,000 to help some of his less wealthy supporters pay their COVID-19 medical bills. I’m not holding my breath.

John Muehl, Asheville

Masks in church

Every week or two, someone from my church calls to inquire how I am and to express that they are sorry that “I am unable to attend.” I tell them the truth. I am able to attend, but I refuse to do so because masks are not required. Usually, I receive a deer in the headlights response. All churches need to realize that loving and caring about others in this time of the coronavirus includes thinking scientifically and wearing a mask!

Celia S. Kiffor, Apex

USPS and ballots

On Sept. 22 I mailed an envelope from Raleigh’s Oberlin Road post office to my sister in Bracey, Va. I sent it via Priority Mail so I could track it. I was told it would arrive on Sept. 26. Given that she lives just over an hour away, I thought that seemed like a long time. Little did I know.

For more than a week, I got updates as the envelope traveled from Raleigh to Richmond to Atlanta (where it made four stops) then back to Richmond before arriving in Bracey. It was delivered Sept. 30 — nine days to travel 70 miles!

In the big scheme of things, my sister’s birthday card being a few days late is not a big deal. However, in light of the large volume of mail-in ballots that is expected in coming days should we all be concerned that what I experienced was systemic, not an aberration?

I guess we’ll all find out soon enough.

Donald J. Miller, Raleigh