When it comes to court packing, Republicans have exposed a crack in the Constitution

Supreme Court





Why should Democrats be apologetic about adding more judges to the Supreme Court? The Republicans have already stacked the court with two conservative judges and I see no reason why Democrats should avoid negating this pure power play.

Congress has to go one step further to fix this procedural hole. It should amend the Constitution to specify that the president cannot submit a Supreme Court candidate in the final year of his term, and that the Senate’s Advise and Consent process must begin within 30 days of a nomination.

The dishonorable behavior of President Trump, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and other Republicans on this issue has exposed the cracks in the Constitution. It is time to fill the cracks and Democrats should not be apologetic in doing so.

Michael Izquierdo, Pittsboro

US Senate race

My respect for the News & Observer’s editorial policies has increased after the editorial board declined to endorse Cal Cunningham for U.S. Senate.

Although the lack of an endorsement by the N&O was a surprise, I appreciate the nuanced explanation of why the board declined to do so, perhaps, in part, because it aligns with my own dilemma — whether to choose a candidate based on policy positions or character.

It’s a tough decision and reflecting the editorial board’s lack of clarity on the question I expect I’ll make my own decision on Nov. 3.

Dave Dolman, Wilson

Downtown South

Regarding “ONE Wake coalition talks housing with leaders on Raleigh issues,” (Oct. 16):

I urge the Raleigh City Council to shelve discussion concerning the Downtown South sports and entertainment project for a bit. Discussion of this project while residents of our city struggle with housing insecurities, unemployment, and healthcare seems tone-deaf at best. How about focusing on more urgent needs, especially those made more apparent by the pandemic?

Carla Osborne, Raleigh

Seeking empathy

There is much discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement. When pressed about it President Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis consistently respond with “All lives matter.” This completely misses the point. It serves no justice to the suffering of African-Americans.

When I hear that unwavering refrain, I’m reminded of my older brother who died suddenly, quite young. When I told friends his life was “precious” they agreed. Can you imagine if someone had responded “All lives are precious?” It would have demonstrated a complete void of empathy.

In these times, we need elected officials who hold empathy for fellow citizens, and certainly for constituents. That is what now drives me to the polls.

Bernard Penney, Pittsboro

Democracy

Usually, the decline of empires is a confluence of several factors. External causes such as wars, foreign assaults, climate change, or shifting foreign alliances can weaken a nation and its resolve to survive. Often empires can be torn apart internally by class and ethnic unrest, political power struggles, governmental failures, economic turmoil, or religious discord.

We certainly are experiencing an internal power struggle with instability, anemic governmental responses to drought, fire storms, disease, botched leadership and loss of faith in our traditional institutions.

Through our democratic system of government and power sharing we can block our course towards tyranny and decline. Only through the vote can we restore our nation to its true higher self and survive.

William Krupp, Raleigh

Politicizing masks

As a retired military public health officer, industrial hygienist and disaster medicine instructor, I have long faced the problem of communicating risk assessments and, worse yet, confronting the “He Man” attitude of “I’m tough, it won’t affect me.”

I simply do not understand the resistance I see toward efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Each of us must do our part to minimize the impact of COVID-19. If we don’t follow the guidelines, not only will deaths increase but the crisis will persist and recovery will take longer. This should be a common sense/human decency decision, not a political issue.

Jeff Prather, Chapel Hill