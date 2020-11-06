Gridlock is the enemy. US House and Senate leaders must step up - or step down.

Ending gridlock





I am a long-time unaffiliated voter who chose a collaborative Joe Biden over a divisive Donald Trump. Here’s why: We as a country are divided almost in half. With a split Congress once again, we have the opportunity to govern from the middle and actually begin to legislate bipartisan solutions to the problems all Americans face — overcoming COVID-19, safely re-energizing our economy, healthcare access for all, rebuilding infrastructure, and addressing climate change.

Bipartisan collaboration offers the best hope for legislation that will benefit all of us.

Gridlock remains the enemy. With Biden’s support, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Kevin McCarthy should take up the challenge and get to work developing bipartisan solutions — or be removed from their leadership positions in Congress.

Gino Pazzaglini, Raleigh

Why Dems lose

Here’s why Democrats lose when they should win. Democrats have good policies around issues like COVID-19, climate change, social inequities. They have a board coalition and appeal to many voters.

But they often lose because they take diversity for granted. For example, Democrats ignore political diversity within the Hispanic community.

Democrats spend too much time campaigning to the most sensitive person in the room. For instance, they use Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 as emotional motivators rather than focus on the rational need for justice for all and following the science.

Some Democrats unjustly belittle individuals who disagree with them, and people see that. Lil Wayne was disparaged publicly for supporting Trump. Democrats need to accept that people have different experiences which may lead to varying opinions.

Joshua Peters, Cary

Trump’s actions

President Trump’s remarks after Election Day and again Thursday evening sent me to the Declaration of Independence to read the indictments against King George III.

Most striking was this: “He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us.” Does that compare to trying to convince citizens the election process is a fraud and that the election was stolen from him?

Another indictment: “He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.”

Does a refusal to publicly admit the severity of COVID-19, criticizing advice of medical experts, mocking those who wear masks, and relying on events with no social distancing seem similar to not heeding the public good?

Our country’s founders, unlike most Republican leaders today, recognized wrong actions and spoke strongly against them.

Janice Nicholson, Durham

Black voters

Perhaps some politicians should learn that not only do Black Lives Matter, but Black Votes Matter as well.

As I watched election results come in from places like Detroit, Philadelphia, and Georgia it occurred to me that recognizing the importance of votes from African-Americans might inspire some politicians to actually push for legislation addressing issues important to them — jobs that provide a living wage, affordable health care, affordable housing, and recognizing the obvious disproportionate mistreatment of Blacks by police.

In other words, if you want the support of a large group of people you need to earn that support.

Al Robinson, Raleigh

Unreliable polls

I am a retired mathematics professor who often taught statistics. Polling and sampling are extremely reliable methods to predict what will happen, provided you’re taking truly random samples.

Twenty, 30, or more years ago, phones were landlines and when phones rang, someone answered. Using phone calls to sample gave a very good random sample. Now, with cellphones and more importantly caller ID, a large segment of the population does not answer unknown numbers. Therefore, pollsters aren’t getting a random sample of likely voters. Hence, the results are not accurate.

If political polling is to continue, pollsters must figure out a different method of sampling likely voters.

Jeanne Romeo, Holly Springs

Equal voice

The people of this country deserves to have one-person-one-vote elections and leaders who are elected by the majority. With a national popular vote every voter can feel confident their voice is heard and the process is fair.

Some parts of the country shouldn’t have more power than others. With a national popular vote candidates would need to campaign in all states, not just “swing states.”

Every citizen must have an equal voice. It’s the only way we can become a true democracy.

Helena Redman, Raleigh

Police reform

Discord over police reform rages on. Do they need and deserve higher pay? Absolutely, like most people these days. Do they need to be reorganized to provide full accountability to their employers — the public? Absolutely. A few “rotten apples in the barrel” applies to most large groups, but the police barrel fights to hide and protect its rotten apples. Since the public relies on the police for protection from rot, it defies common sense to allow that to continue.

M.B. Hardy, Raleigh