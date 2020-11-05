The two-party system is a dysfunctional monopoly. US must unify before it’s too late.

US must unify

Today, the people of the United States are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to see who our next president will be. My fear is that the outcome, regardless of who wins, is not going to bring us together as a nation.

People on the losing side are likely to proclaim some reason, legitimate or not, that the results are fraudulent or rigged and become even more rigid in their opinions.

This polarization has been increasing for decades and become more entrenched in our national political parties. It has made us weaker as a nation and totally inept at solving problems.

Our two-party system has become a dysfunctional monopoly that refuses to compromise. For the sake of future generations, I hope we unify as a nation before it’s too late.

Jon Blum, Willow Spring

Absentee ballots

More than 200,000 members of the American military are now deployed overseas. Many of them voted by absentee ballot. So did many Americans in swing states who wished to avoid the COVID-19 virus.

All of these votes must be counted before any candidate can legitimately claim victory.

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over. Count the votes.

Beth Berman, Durham

The 2000 election

Regarding “When the 2000 election result was disputed, Al Gore put his country before himself,” (Nov. 3 Opinion):

No doubt Al Gore was a gracious loser. But interestingly, the op-ed writer failed to mention why Gore lost.

Gore lost because President Clinton saw fit to carry on an adulterous affair in the White House, no less.

In truth, the 2000 election looked to be a virtual lock for Gore, the sitting vice president. The first Gore term looked to be the third Clinton term. Then, the world imploded.

Let’s put blame where blame belongs, on Clinton. The president didn’t grasp the full dimensions of leadership. He failed the nation on the moral, ethical dimensions of leadership.

Robert Peele, Rocky Mount

GOP victories

Regarding “Republican candidates earned victories across North Carolina. Here’s how they did it,” (Nov. 4) and related articles:

It’s great that Republicans won so many votes with their many in-person contacts. How much COVID-19 did they spread while doing this? And President Trump with his many in-person rallies?

Oh well, only 4,507 N.C. citizens have officially died from it. Not a big deal. (Sarcasm alert!)

Sam Wilen, Durham

Yard signs

Now that the election is over (mostly), let’s hope that the candidates and their supporters collect their yard signs in a timely manner. Hopefully this will help us put this electoral nightmare in the rear-view mirror.

Wayne K. Anglin, Durham

Protests

Governments have rightly not banned mass protesting, yet every single parade/festival, from Christmas to Mardi Gras, has been unjustly banned for public health reasons.

By nature, protests are fueled by some form of negativity. Yes, negative energy is critical for positive change. But there must be a balance.

And how can there be balance when all positively fueled social events on the streets are banned?

If we can protest safely enough in a pandemic, we can sure enjoy a parade or festival safely enough.

Peaceful protesting is indeed critical to a liberal democracy, but so is social bonding and happiness in the streets, especially in a never-ending pandemic.

Steven LeBoeuf, Raleigh

Raleigh’s mayor

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin recently said prior to a protest that she was praying for peace and grace.

I pray she does her job and protects our city which she has failed to do since she took office.

So many businesses will not make it and what does that mean — business owners will lose their investment and citizens will have to pay more in taxes to make the budget. Citizens do not always think about that.

It took decades to revitalize Raleigh’s downtown and has now taken just months for it to be a boarded up place.

Our mayor has shown she is not up for the job.

This is my opinion, others may disagree, but everyone has their right to their own opinion.

Woody Biggs, Raleigh