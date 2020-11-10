Daily COVID-19 death toll tops WWII death rate. Wear a mask; it’s not political statement

COVID death toll

The country has reached the point that we’re seeing 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day and there seems to be no great concern among a large percentage of the population.

A little perspective: The average combat deaths over the entire four-year period of WWII barely exceeded 200 per day. If we were experiencing 1,000 combat deaths a day from military action, we would be experiencing a conflagration that would be threatening the very existence of the country.

The fact that face masks can reduce COVID-19 infections as effectively as a vaccine and we’re not taking advantage of this simple deterrent is astounding.

The U.S. as a nation is not stupid. We must surely see the simple truth that masks are a way to protect our family, friends and neighbors, and not a political statement.

George Davis, Fuquay-Varina

Election results

The election is over. Joe Biden won. There is no evidence of election fraud. My hope is that President Trump can man-up and concede the race in a decent and honorable way, the way it has been done by every other president in the past.

One way you can tell it wasn’t a fraudulent election is that down the ticket, Republicans did very well. This was an election against Donald Trump himself.

Claire Linker, Sanford

Declaring a winner

There are several challenges to the election results in several states. Shouldn’t we let the legal process work before the media says who won. I remember there was a challenge in 2000 and it took 37 days to declare a winner. The media and the Democratic Party are dividing this country right now. Let’s let the process work and play out.

Tom Austin, Raleigh

A dangerous course

Republicans have shown time and again that they are not willing to accept the election results and will stoop to whatever they can to sow doubt with no validation. Mitch McConnell has already demonstrated that he is willing to obstruct Joe Biden.

There is absolutely no excuse for pursuing such a dangerous course. Rather than working to reunite our country, Republicans continue to sow more discontent and unrest.

The American voters have spoken overwhelmingly. Republicans should accept the results and work to heal a country that they helped divide. In all of my 93 years, never did I think that I would see members of Congress act so selfishly and shamefully.

Georgie Brizendine, Raleigh

Cal Cunningham

I voted for Cal Cunnhingham before news broke about his personal indiscretion. My vote was wasted, as were many others in this state.

Not only am I angry about the wasted votes in a critical election, but I’m seething about the waste of funds given to help him — more than any U.S. Senate race in history. Think of how many people could be fed, housed, educated, etc. with that money.

Cunningham was not thinking of North Carolina; he was thinking of himself. He didn’t deserve to be our U.S. senator.

Phyllis Siegel, Cary

Dem’s task

I along with 75 million other voters are celebrating Joe Biden’s victory, but there are sobering facts that should be of grave concern to Democratic Party elders.

Donald Trump got 71 million votes in this election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton earned 66 million and in 2012 President Obama won with only 66 million. Even with his perceived mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has avid and enthusiastic support.

Underestimated by experts, Trump’s supporters are a clear and present danger to the Democratic Party. It’s not likely these voters are ever going to change their allegiance, so the formidable task for Democrats is to somehow build a similarly large group of highly motivated voters. It’s not likely a game-changer like a virus will rescue the Democrats in 2022 or 2024, so its elders had better start now in building that block of avid loyalists now.

Anthony Waraksa, Durham

Standing stronger

As a proud immigrant Muslim-American, it has been a blessing to see the solidity of our election process. I am grateful that my children (first-time voters and younger) got to see how every vote matters and what an important part each person plays in the future of our country.

I hope this generation learns to never be complacent with their privilege, never to let their country take a backseat by caving in to divisive rhetoric. America stands stronger today because of its institutions.

This is what the founding fathers worked hard to build. This is what inspired millions to immigrate. This is what we need to work to uphold. This is what makes America truly “great.”

Mariya Shaikh, Raleigh