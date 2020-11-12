Gov. Cooper must get serious about NC’s COVID-19 surge. Enact mask fines now.

Mask fines

For seven months, I’ve listened to Gov. Roy Cooper’s radio broadcasts where he recites COVID-19 statistics, issues condolences, and pleads with people to wear masks. I don’t know whether to feel angry at these ineffective pleadings or pathos for pleas that border on begging people to do the right thing.

Cooper downplays the very serious surge in our state and stays in his comfort zone of Stage 3. Let’s get real, governor: We know mask wearing saves lives and people who don’t wear them risk their life and ours.

There are citations and fines for breaking seat belt laws; that’s why they work. Only when we implement the same enforcement will we get broad, responsible mask wearing and prevent infections.

Even DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen has alluded to these enforcement measures. But our governor lacks the courage to do so. The lost lives due to his negligence will come back to haunt him.

Hugh Giblin, Durham

It’s not fraud

I’ve become sadly and frighteningly aware how the president’s efforts to cry fraud over the election have succeeded in making almost 50% of America discredit our democracy.

Look at how Presidents Obama, Bush 2, Clinton, Bush 1, Carter, Ford, Johnson, behaved after a change in party at the White House. Republican John McCain’s 2008 concession speech was a class act for our age, urging all Americans “to find ways to come together.”

The difference now is not close results, it’s not fraud, it’s Donald Trump. There are, however, Republicans speaking up against this. They are not agreeing with the policies of Joe Biden, nor believing the false allegations of fraud. They are defending American democracy — listen up, please.

Rick Kane, Raleigh

NC Democrats

North Carolina Democrats need to learn from our mistakes. The first step is replacing the leadership of the N.C. Democratic Party.

To move forward, we must have a strong party structure. This year, the NCDP chair ran for insurance commissioner after losing that post in 2016. Neglecting his role as chair, he decided personal career motivations were more pressing.

As Democrats lost races across the state, other leaders focused on personal endeavors. With NCDP leaders preoccupied with personal ambition, who is left to pick up the slack of leadership and lead?

We have two years to fill Sen. Richard Burr’s seat with a Democrat. We need bold, youthful leadership for the NCDP if we want to move our party forward.

Cade Lee, Raleigh

GOP senators

I implore newly elected or re-elected Republican U.S. senators to please refrain from placing their hand on the Bible when taking the oath and vowing to God to support and defend our Constitution. I can’t speak for God, but the blatant hypocrisy will be too much for me to bear.

Margaret Magnani, Cary

Guilford cuts

Regarding “North Carolina college announces cuts to majors, faculty,” (Nov. 10):

As a Guilford College alumna, I am devastated by the draconian cuts the interim president is proposing.

These cuts are antithetical to the values and principles upon which Guilford was founded. The fact that the college hasn’t been transparent for years and hasn’t communicated these struggles to alumni is nonsensical.

I am deeply disappointed that the board of trustees has forgotten it’s supposed to “lead with light,” and instead is allowing Guilford to descend into darkness.

Lynne Walter, Raleigh

Multi-Modal Center

Most of the 13 houses the Town of Cary could acquire for its proposed multi-modal transit center are homes to families and elderly residents who likely can’t afford to relocate downtown due to rising rents and home costs. Additionally, 15-16 small businesses could be forced to relocate.

If the center is truly necessary, the town should secure the minimal land required. Cary officials would be wise to spend taxpayers’ money on development that lifts up the entire community, as opposed to increasing gentrification and crippling local businesses.

In recent years, Cary has expanded and become a place where people of all cultures and socioeconomic status thrive and reside. This plan appears to contradict the progress our community has made.

Jill M. Lamb., Cary