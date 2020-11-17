The governor, municipal leaders in NC must do more to help businesses battle COVID-19

Virus restrictions

The governor, municipal and county leaders need to do more to help citizens and businesses remember masks, social distancing, and hand washing.

New research finds that about 80% of COVID-19 cases last spring stemmed from crowded indoor spaces like restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, cafés, hotels, houses of worship.

Once restrictions loosened, many retail stores returned to business as usual. Early on, capacity was capped. One local big-box store initially limited entrance to two household members. Now, children and adults pack in sometimes without masks or with them pulled below nose or chin.

Now, stores seem to stock shelves at the busiest times. Stocking should be done before or after hours, and staff with reasons to not wear masks should be reassigned from floor duty. Please do more to protect retail staff and shoppers.

Lilleth Johnson, Raleigh

Return to normalcy

The death rate from cornonavirus has to be stopped by someone who really cares for the American people. Losing love ones is extremely difficult. Just ask the thousands of those who have lost a loved one to the virus.

During the upcoming holidays, not being able to be with friends and family will be the most stressful season in my lifetime and I am sure it’s the same for others too.

We need a return to normalcy in order to survive. Wear your mask — it is not not a political act, it is a safety measure. Wash your hands and adhere to social distancing.

Dolores Banks, Cary

NC elections

Regarding “Delays and late rule changes foster suspicion about the integrity of NC elections,” (Nov. 16 Opinion):

Why are Republican Sens. Ralph Hise, Paul Newton, and Warren Daniel complaining about the voting process in our state? Didn’t they win?

Why are they dragging up old canards about the State Board of Elections and threatening to fix problems that aren’t there? Didn’t they win?

They complain about the delay in vote counting. Did they not hear all the pre-election conspiracies about a “rigged election” or “illegal mail-in ballots” or “voter fraud”? Every election authority in the country was taking extraordinary precautions to insure a fair and accurate count. They knew what was coming.

Their screed is copycat blather of their “dear leader” in Washington. It is the Republican Party that has advocated voter suppression, intimidation, and mistrust. Fix that!

Bill Satterwhite, Rutherford College

Nichol column

I would like to understand why the N&O would publish the Nov. 13 column by Gene Nichol. It was so full of hate and invective it actually made me feel sick to read it.

While many of us are hoping and working for a healing of the divisiveness in this country, Nichol continues to crudely attack Trump voters and Republican politicians. It frightens me that he is teaching our students at UNC. It angers me that I am contributing to his salary.

Susan Heck, Raleigh

Cal Cunningham

Regarding the Nov. 17 Forum letter forgiving Cal Cunningham: I think Cunningham should be held accountable for squandering the millions of dollars contributed to his campaign. It is hard to see how anyone could call his efforts to add a Democratic seat in the Senate “superb.” I for one call on Cunningham to return the money that I (and others) contributed to his campaign.

William Helms, Durham

Yard signs

If we cannot reasonably hope for a quick return to normalcy, can we at least take down the campaign signs, please?

James Holloway, Raleigh

Dinosaur exhibit

Thanks to the hundreds, if not thousands, of contributors of time and money to bring the “Dueling Dinosaurs” exhibit to the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences. (Nov. 17)

This is over-the-top good news. The exhibit will thrill the girls and boys, as well as their families, who’ll get to see this amazing exhibit — even with masks and standing 6-feet apart.

It’s a great way to take our minds off sad and unusual happenings in this unsettled world.

Martha Glass, Cary