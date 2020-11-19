Nothing is stopping NC senators Burrr, Tillis from reaching across the aisle on stimulus

Senators must act

I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to recognize the will of the electorate and announce their support for the transfer of power to commence immediately. With their silence, they are weakening the country’s ability to respond to the pandemic and national security issues because President-elect Joe Biden is being kept from valuable information.

The senators also need to recognize the need for another stimulus package ahead of the vaccination program that begins next year. Unemployment is high. Demand for goods and services is suffering. With smart fiscal policy, these senators can help thousands of North Carolinians in the near term.

No good reason exists for them not to seek ways to help constituents. Burr is not seeking reelection in 2022. Tillis has six years to mend fences with his party were he to reach his hand across the aisle and find common ground.

The opportunity to do right is so close. Please reach out and grab it.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Todd McFall

Assistant teaching professor, Wake Forest University Department of Economics

Election integrity

Regarding “Delays and late rule changes foster suspicion about the integrity of NC elections,” (Nov. 16 Opinion):

I find it interesting that three N.C. Senate Republicans have the time to question our state’s election integrity yet remain silent on confronting President Trump for his nonstop lies. Nor do they question Sen. Thom Tillis for not passing another COVID-19 relief package or Sen. Richard Burr for suspect stock sales. Do I dare bring up Mark Harris’ midterm election bid?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Bless your hearts for your ongoing public service and for getting to the bottom of our state’s election Integrity.

James Balme, Apex

Green New Deal

I urge Sens. Richard Burr, Rep. David Price and Sen. Thom Tillis to endorse the Green New Deal as proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Progressives.

I want to see the Democrats — and Joe Biden — push toward a progressive future, not try to reach back to the past. I don’t want to see compromise with Republicans after they spent the last four years (at least) actively undermining our government and country.

I consider compromising with them not only cowardly but foolish and ultimately destructive. Instead, push for a future we might actually survive and prosper, a future the Green New Deal seeks to create.

Robert Aldrich, Chapel Hill

NC spending

Regarding A startling report on the 2020 vote shows a stark economic divide in NC,” (Nov. 19 Editorial):

Kudos to the Editorial Board for its concise synthesis of facts and opinions about the state of North Carolina.

These words ring loud and true: “What North Carolina and the nation need are connections that serve people, not divisions that serve politicians. That means more public spending on schools, universities, transportation, broadband and health care.”

And now, it’s time for “we the people” to translate this vision into action. Every chance we get!

Jinny Baeckler, Hillsborough

NC Supreme Court

Regarding “Fix to vote count flips NC Supreme Court chief justice race again,” (Nov. 16) and related articles:

There is much discussion about our nation being so divided. The close election results are cited as evidence.

The lead in the election for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court has changed numerous times over the past few days. However, this election does not necessarily relate to a “split” in our state.

Both Justice Cheri Beasley and Paul Newby are competent, capable of executing the job well and extremely fine people. This close election indicates North Carolina is in a position to have an excellent chief justice, regardless of who wins.

Connie Mullinix, Chapel Hill

COVID guidelines

It’s time to rein in those who do not cooperate wearing masks, washing hands and distancing. If you’re not helping, you’re harming others. We must corral and block the virus. Irresponsible actions cause damage.

Please think of the child or children you may be harming, or your parents and grandparents. It’s time, past time, for all of those who don’t believe or don’t know or don’t care. It’s time to face facts and we can’t do it without you. Show us your heart.

Andree Zelko, Raleigh