Don’t hold in-person testing in NC. Find another way to measure student progress.

In-person testing

Every day, the rate of COVID-19 infection in our communities rises and we’re asked to take strict precautions. Many families chose remote learning because they’re striving to help keep us all safe. Now, they’re learning that state laws require students to sit in-person for end-of-course exams and state career and technical education exams, beginning this month.

For students taking more than one EOC course this means hours of exposure to different groups of students, indoors, while virus spread that happened over Thanksgiving takes full effect with predicted infection spikes likely during the testing period.

Parents of N.C. students are begging state leaders to demonstrate that the lives of students, educators and neighbors are more important than a test score. Student growth and progress can be assessed as it was last spring, when the pandemic was at levels we only wish for now.

We request bold action and creative problem solving because our lives are worth it.

Chelsea Bartel, Durham

School psychologist

Help the jobless

There are about 6.4 million job openings and more than 20 million people unemployed right now. Most of those available jobs do not pay a living wage, involve high exposure to COVID-19, or are highly specialized.

One in six currently unemployed people with children do not have enough to eat.

Congress needs to release stimulus aid quickly and we all need to donate to food banks.

Karen McGrew, Raleigh

Cheese attacks

Regarding “Flying cheese attacks in Raleigh heat up making for sticky situation,” (Nov. 25):

It’s sad to think in these times of food insecurity for so many, some people think it’s funny to waste food and possibly hurt someone or damage their property. If caught, their fine should include a donation to the food bank and/or work at a food pantry.

Ann Dominello, Durham

An unpaid debt

Regarding “My mother’s legacy,” (Nov. 29 Opinion):

I do not wish to detract from Marc Thiessen’s moving tribute to his mother, to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, or to America’s debt to immigrants. But his comment that America “is the only country in human history built not on blood or soil but on an idea — the idea of human liberty” requires a response.

Native Americans, African slaves, and all who know the history of America know that the nation was built on the soil and blood of others. In fact, 122 slaves were leased from their owners to build the White House and U.S. Capitol building, two of our iconic monuments to “liberty.”

This is one debt that is still unpaid but should not be forgotten.

Jonathan Gerard, Durham

Silent senators

Republican officials across the country are faithfully following election procedures and policies in certifying the presidential election. Their honorable service represents the best in our democratic tradition.

By contrast, our highest-ranking Congressional leaders are shamefully silent on the election outcome. It is the height of hypocrisy for Sen. Thom Tillis to accept the outcome in his election as legitimate while holding his tongue about President Trump’s reckless and false claims about the election.

Sen. Richard Burr’s silence is more surprising given his respectable bipartisan service on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

This cowardly, supine behavior is unworthy of our elected leaders and does real harm to the public’s faith in our democratic system. History will not forget their silence at this important hour.

Dan Fountain, Cary

Even more litter

Litter, litter, it’s everywhere. With coronavirus circulating, face mask and gloves are the new items littering parking lots and roadsides.

I have been picking up litter since 1987. I believe the bulk of it comes from unsecured items in the back of trucks and trailers. There’s a lot of big stuff out there that no one would pitch from their vehicle. This type of littering is ridiculous, but it seems to be accepted because it’s accidental.

The state does not have the funds or the manpower to clean our roads. It’s going to get worse.

A quick solution is to volunteer our efforts and time to help get them cleaned up.

Betty Edwards, Louisburg