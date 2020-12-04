Families are struggling while billions sit unused in NC. Legislators are to blame.

NC legislature

With great power comes great responsibility. Imagine being one of the 170 people with the greatest power to help millions of North Carolinians. Imagine having more than $4 billion to do it.

The members of the N.C. General Assembly, in particular those in the ruling party, have that power. And according to an N.C. Controller’s report, they have $4.3 billion in revenue — on top of the state’s robust “rainy day” fund — just sitting there, available to be used to help North Carolinians struggling to cope with the devastation wrought by COVID-19.

But legislators have chosen to do almost nothing. Billions sit unused as people lose jobs and homes, as families struggle to help their children cope in this awful year. And our legislators pretend they have neither the power nor the responsibility to do anything to help. What a waste.

Renee Sekel, Cary

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NC schools

Comments by N.C. legislators Craig Horn and Rick Horner, referring to this academic year as a disaster, a “wasted year,” hit my family hard.

We needed state lawmakers to exercise leadership during this pandemic and, to put it plainly, they have failed.

Since we relocated to North Carolina almost 10 years ago, the state has plummeted to 48th in the U.S. for school funding, and it has yet to make real progress on meeting its constitutional obligation under Leandro to provide a sound basic education to every child. Considering that, the commitment of my kids’ teachers to work within funding and staffing limitations is nothing short of remarkable.

The only disaster I see is the failure of Horn, Horner and other legislators to lead and meet the needs of this moment.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Sarah E. Montgomery, Bahama

Climate policies

“Coastal harm from invading saltwater ‘happening right now,’” (Nov. 23) makes clear that climate change is not about polar bears, nor is it something happening in a distant future. It is here and now in North Carolina that the effects can be felt.

To mitigate what climate change has in store for us, politicians across the political spectrum need to act now. With a likely divided government, the leadership of N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis is needed.

Their support for bipartisan climate policies or willingness to join the bipartisan Senate Climate Solution Caucus will give North Carolina a voice at the table when climate policy is crafted.

Dr. Friederich Limbach, Cary

Threats of violence

Steve Bannon recently suggested that FBI director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci should be beheaded. A Trump campaign lawyer said Chris Krebs, a former cybersecurity official, should be “Taken out at dawn and shot.” Arizona and Vermont officials are receiving threats of violence against themselves, their families, and staff.

These violent threats are driven by President Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election. Even his attorney general admits there was no major fraud. What will it take for Sens. Burr and Tillis to stand up and speak out against these lies and threats of violence?

Helen Wolfson, Durham

Christmas trees

“Fresh-cut Christmas tree tradition continues in NC mountains in pandemic” (Dec. 2) initially interested me because my family has always used an artificial Christmas tree. I enjoyed it, until I read, “You never get a story like that — a family memory like that — when dad slaps up the plastic tree.”

My family uses an artificial Christmas tree that was my great-grandmothers from 1964. It’s full of memories.

The article said nothing against real trees, but everything against artificial trees. Artificial trees obviously have problems, but so do real trees. Pesticides are sprayed on real trees to keep them the “Cadillac of Christmas trees.” And pesticides can lead to cancer, which impacts North Carolina’s large population of migrant workers.

People can buy whatever type of Christmas tree they want, but let’s inform them with all the facts.

Anna Long, Durham

Lights of hope

Hanukkah begins Thursday. According to Jewish tradition, Hanukkah candles are lit in the window in the early evening where and when they’ll be most visible after dark.

They spread a message of hope to the downtrodden. By celebrating the victory of a small, weak people against a great empire, the candles declare to the world: “Don’t lose hope! There is light in times of darkness. You are not forgotten.”

The world feels dark right now. A pandemic rages. So many are sick, struggling and alone. When you see Hanukkah candles this year take the time to receive their message of hope for a broken world. Never stop believing that the forces of light and goodness will triumph in the end.

Daniel Greyber, Rabbi

Beth El Synagogue, Durham

Focus on others

All too many families, children and individuals go without the luxuries of a full pantry, warm coats or just a safe and clean place to lay their heads. Those of us who have what we need, and more, must recognize the importance of reaching out.

Just last month when my husband donated a few hundred dollars to a small N.C. county food bank, it helped 80 families to have food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Donations can make such a difference.

Marsha El-Khouri Shiver, Hillsborough