Letters to the Editor
In-person end-of-course testing is dangerous and cruel for NC families like mine
No in-person EOCs
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, the policy requiring N.C. students to take end-of-course exams in-person is shortsighted, dangerous and cruel.
Our son will be required to sit for three EOCs or receive a zero as 20% of his final class grades. Our household has been especially cautious because my elderly mother is on chemotherapy for cancer and my husband is on an immunosuppressant medication.
If our son brings home COVID, it would likely kill his grandmother. He would have to live the rest of his life knowing that his brief sojourn into school caused her death. If he stays home, he would at best damage his GPA; at worst, he’d risk failing one or more classes. Our family is not alone in facing this unconscionable dilemma.
Schools closed in spring with far fewer COVID-19 cases present. Now that the virus is out of control and healthcare and hospital resources are strained, sending students to school for EOCs is unacceptable. EOCs were waived in spring. They must be waived again.
Cathy Emrick, Durham
Teachers
Reports are surfacing that virtual schooling is not as effective as in-person. Some parents are unhappy about having to supervise their student’s computer time and effort.
Teachers are working from home, and/or spending some days handling both virtual and in-person instruction. There is some concern that students will end up with only a partial year of learning.
Perhaps when the virus is behind us, parents, legislators and the general population will have a greater appreciation for the responsibilities that our classroom teachers have been carrying.
Bob Williams, Fuquay-Varina
Bad governance
Now that millions of American face economic distress due to the pandemic, GOP lawmakers in Washington are suddenly worrying about the deficit. This was a self-inflicted wound, bad governance.
Faced with economic expansion in 2017, Republicans passed a tax cut which added a $1 trillion to the deficit. This was a terrible mistake. Tax cuts and additions to the deficit should be reserved for downturns, when the economy needs a boost.
Now, we’re in the midst of a severe downturn. Families and local governments need help. We have massive public health needs coming. But we have this deficit that Republicans gave us. To rub salt in the wound, the 2017 tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy are permanent, while those for everyone else are about to end.
Robert G. Harrison, Durham
Vaccine priority
Although nursing home residents account for about 40% of COVID-19 deaths, they do not bring the virus into their facilities and are unlikely to spread it there. Their caretakers bring the virus in, often because, due to their low pay, they have to work one or two extra jobs to make ends meet. If all of the caretakers were vaccinated first, the vaccine planned for residents could be used for other first responders and teachers.
Robert Brown, Cary
A public disservice
News of the vaccines is all over, but I think the media and infectious disease physicians are doing the public a disservice by not including — every time they speak about the vaccine — the time it takes to build immunity to COVID-19. Some people may think they can leave the clinic after getting the vaccine and just throw their mask in the trash on the way out. According to the CDC, it typically takes a few weeks for people to build up immunity. It is important that this information be included whenever the media talks about the vaccine and it is imperative that this information be stressed at the time the vaccine is given.
Sharon Trivett, Durham
Cooper’s mask
The Dec. 2 front page showed Gov. Roy Cooper removing his mask before speaking. While I hold him in high esteem, I cannot agree with this action.
A speaker’s own voice may sound muffled to him/her, but the mask has little effect on what a listener hears. A person of prominence like Cooper needs to be confident that his speech is well understood while a mask is worn. A comfortable, properly fitted mask may help protect the public to whom he speaks.
As our state’s leader Cooper should follow the recommendations that we hope everyone will for the health and safety of all.
Dr. Art Gerber, Pittsboro
