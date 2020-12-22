License plates: The legislature is doing it again, fixing a problem that doesn’t exist

License plates

Regarding “DMV will begin replacing old license plates in January,” (Dec. 18):

Our legislature is doing it again, fixing a problem that doesn’t exist.

Neither the Division of Motor Vehicles nor the Department of Transportation asked for the plates to be replaced. “Same for the State Highway Patrol and the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, whose members will benefit from more legible plates,” the article says.

The DMV estimates the state will spend $16 million on the effort in the first year, and about $2 million a year after that.

Our General Assembly needs to spend its time and our taxpayer money on real problems that need solutions, such as hunger, housing, healthcare and education.

Caroline Pritchett, Durham

Congress

Isn’t it amazing how quickly Congress can enact legislation when it’s time for another break or a holiday? We certainly would not want them to miss their Christmas celebrations. That is more important than the needs of all the Americans who have been suffering for months.

Georgie Brizendine, Raleigh

Slow the spread

Thank you for the in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

My husband and I are considered “elderly.” Have you ever been to the ER? Ever relied on oxygen for 14 days? Have you ever been isolated — not to be confused with quarantined — for 14 days? Have you ever had the health department call every few days to check up on you? We have.

We are very grateful for our fine doctors, family, neighbors, friends and clergy. We will celebrate Christmas with family thanks to Zoom this year. Please mind the 3Ws so we can hopefully get back to normal. This thing is a beast.

Sally Wenda, Raleigh

Lumbee tribe

Regarding “US recognition of NC’s Lumbee Tribe will not happen this year,” (Dec. 22):

While it might seem perplexing and disappointing to some that recent support for federal recognition of Lumbees will not bear immediate fruit, those of us directly affected remain determined to see this recognition come to fruition.

We have a clear perspective regarding where the primary resistance is coming from. They are the same Native American resisters who were on the losing side of the Catawba tribe’s quest to build their casino. The same will be true for the Lumbee tribe. We will never abandon the struggle for full federal recognition.

Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach

Police reform

Who needs a get out of jail free card? Answer: a criminal.

Qualified immunity is a law that is held over from a time that our nation should not be proud of.

The judicial system is anything but just. It supports white supremacy and is willing to pass out justice to those who can pay for it.

It makes us the laughingstock of the world when we go to other countries pretending to support what is good and moral. Our Christian principles are anything but Christlike.

The problem is not bad cops. Our problem is that our judicial system rarely prosecutes them and bad cops are tainting citizens’ views of police. We can and must do better.

Tony Marshall, Raleigh

Yes, give credit

Regarding “Give Trump credit,” (Dec. 20 Forum):

I have no problem giving the Trump administration credit for Operation Warp Speed. Clearly a success! However, Trump and his administration also deserve credit for the unnecessary 150,000 to 200,000 deaths (so far) that their inept and irresponsible leadership has caused.

Douglas Johnson, Durham

Poetry trees

Regarding the poetry trees at Martin Middle School on Ridge Road... Thanks to the teacher and students who wrapped the trees in ribbon and added wonderful poems about the meaning of home.

I’m a teacher, so I have a soft spot for things like this. But there are 10 trees or so wrapped in colorful ribbon. Laminated cards, each with a poem, cascade down the trunks.

What a great way for the school to interact with the community at a time when they cannot do it in person. They are heartwarming messages when we need them the most!

Laurie Huger, Raleigh