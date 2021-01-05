Letters to the Editor
Senators who say they won’t certify Biden’s election should be ashamed
Shameful senators
More than 354,00 deaths, record hospitalizations, an unacceptable level of positive tests, healthcare workers stretched to the limit — all attributable to COVID-19.
How pathetic and sad that when leadership at the highest level is needed, our president is in absentia and focused on cajoling, actually threatening, Georgia election officials to overturn the presidential election results in that state.
And let’s not forget that more than a dozen senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz, no doubt showboating in preparation for a run in 2024, have taken up the cause to overturn an election for which countless accusations and lawsuits have revealed absolutely no evidence of fraud. President Trump lost, he was fired, move on. As for those ignoble senators, they ought to be ashamed of themselves.
John Thomas Dowd, Raleigh
Sen. Thom Tillis
Regarding “Thom Tillis faces a final Trump test. Will he betray North Carolina?,” (Jan. 4 Editorial):
I am glad to hear that Sen. Richard Burr will not vote against certification of the election, but amazed that apparently Sen. Thom Tillis hasn’t decided. If Tillis joins the others in their planned sedition/treason against our democracy, may I suggest we start a recall effort? Think for a moment how you would feel if it were North Carolina votes they were trying to overturn. Your vote!
Rosemary Harrell, Mebane
GOP outrage
To those members of the Republican Party who truly care about the U.S. Constitution as well as basic right and wrong, I have one question: Where is your outrage?
Beth Jimenez, Wake Forest
Mental health
As a fourth-year medical student at UNC-Chapel Hill who will enter the field of psychiatry next year, I’ve actively participated in the roll out of telehealth since the start of the pandemic. I’ve witnessed remarkable changes in the delivery of mental health care for patients across the state.
Although these services have been temporarily reimbursed by state insurers, maintaining payment agreements beyond the pandemic will benefit North Carolinians by improving access to much needed services.
The CDC says 40% of U.S. adults report struggling with mental health or substance use during the pandemic, with elevated levels in young adults, minorities, essential workers and caregivers. Our no-show rates for psychiatric appointments have plummeted and many patients report increased comfort when calling in from home.
A public debate about the importance of keeping this reimbursement structure for telehealth may be warranted to ensure this vital service remains available.
Kristina Alton, Durham
A time of healing
Many journalists and a sizable segment of our population continue to be oblivious or in denial about the completely selfish character of the current occupant of the White House.
Everyone needs to understand that this autocrat cares only about himself. He has no interest in governing, has primary interest in generating turmoil and chaos, and has clearly registered contempt for the office he holds.
This nation has fortunately been able to survive his destructive four years in office in office, although much damage has been done to our representative democracy during his tenure. After Jan. 20 we can all look forward to a time of healing and vastly improved governance.
Dean R. Prestemon, Cary
Burst the bubble
Most of us are encapsulated within an online information bubble. Such filter bubbles separate internet users from information that is contrary to their political or personal viewpoints.
Not all filter bubbles exist online. We contribute to our own information isolation by choosing which newspapers to read and which television channels to watch.
As we embark upon a new year with (like it or not) a new administration at the helm, can we resolve to burst out of our filter bubbles and consider other views thoughtfully and objectively? Can we look past the internet and TV noise, tone down the vitriolic rhetoric of public discourse, and communicate authentically with our fellow Americans?
Not an easy task, but well worth the effort.
Nancy Swisher, Raleigh
