Finally, Facebook, Twitter and companies are owning up to their role in democracy

Tech companies

Finally, tech companies have begun to recognize they have a role in maintaining a civilized, peaceful and democratic society. Decisions by Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies to block President Trump, and Apple and Amazon’s decision to disable Parler, were steps in the right direction.

This is not a free speech issue. Fringe groups can shout their obscenities on street corners if they like. But, private companies have no obligation to let violent rhetoric spread on their platforms, any more than Fox News has an obligation to broadcast unedited messages from Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or for the News & Observer to publish every letter to the editor.

Vern Bennett, Durham

Do your job

It’s angering to hear spineless Republicans in the U.S. Senate allege there is not enough time to proceed with President Trump’s second impeachment hearing. They had no problem cramming the Senate confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett down our throats even though the presidential election had already started. They should have plenty of time for the impeachment hearing. There are 24 hours in a day — use them and do your job. If these senators had done their job and impeached Trump last time, they would not be in this predicament.

Thu Ostrander, Raleigh

How to heal

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned the lawlessness at the Capitol, the elephant in the room is that millions of Americans still believe the election was stolen from Trump. Who’s addressing that?

This resentment won’t go away on its own. Healing can’t happen until this is reconciled. And it can’t be reconciled until Republican leaders join Democrat leaders to convincingly announce to everyone that Biden won a fair election, that it wasn’t stolen, and there was no widespread fraud.

This will help resolve at least some of that resentment. If enough Trump supporters are convinced he lied to them about the election, that may be punishment enough. But if leaders continue to fuel resentment over the election there will be very little healing.

Mark Kinlaw, Holly Springs

Party loyalty

Previously, I thought Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis would sadly be remembered throughout history as having exonerated President Trump following his impeachment last spring. I truly did not think it could get any worse than that.

Had the Senate done the right thing, who knows how many lives would be saved by avoiding Trump’s absolutely horrendous handling of the coronavirus.

Now, our senators may have a second chance. Will they once again turn a blind eye to the immoral, Illegal and repugnant actions of Trump, no matter how destructive to our nation they may be?

How important is party loyalty?

Tad Siminitz, Raleigh

Congress

Members of Congress who blithely vote “yes” on “pro-democracy” spending to overthrow other countries’ elections now know what it’s like to be targeted by such projects.

Was our democracy attacked when rioters attacked the Capitol? Absolutely. Likewise $50 million here, $100 million there, and yet another $150 million appropriated to change other countries’ governments arrives as intimidation, property damage and bloodshed, with our nation’s fingerprints on it.

Those of us who examine the factors driving refugees from Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela and other countries can now help members of Congress apply this fresh understanding as they vote.

Jerry Markatos, Pittsboro

Guantanamo

Jan. 11 marked the 20th year of operation for the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay. Our taxes maintain this center, which operates in violation of the Geneva Convention, the U.N. Convention Against Torture, and our own Constitution.

Over the years it has housed almost 800 Muslim men. President George W. Bush released 500, President Obama 197, leaving 41. President Trump said he wanted to fill it with “bad dudes.”

President-elect Joe Biden has said he wants to close it down. It hasn’t protected us from terrorism, but it has shown our disrespect for human rights.

Jane Hunt, Raleigh