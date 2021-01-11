North Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan is moving too slow. Speed it up.

NC vaccines

Each morning we’re reminded by the N&O of the terrible impact of COVID-19 — a significant increase in cases, rising death totals, overrun hospitals. We’re also told of the wonderful job Dr. Mandy Cohen and our governor have done in addressing the pandemic. I submit otherwise.

The latest numbers from the CDC show that as of Jan. 8, North Carolina had received 649, 150 vaccine doses and administered only 178,136 doses for a dismal 27% of doses received. Our state has been ranked among the seven states with the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

Why weren’t we prepared with an effective distribution plan? Now that we have a vaccine, distribution must be a priority and pressure must be brought on elected and appointed officials to address this delay now.

Scott Dillon, Cary

Healthcare access

The Jan. 10 article about Mike Krzyzewski’s brush with COVID points out the discrepancy in health care access. I’m glad Coach K and his wife did not contract the virus and wish a full recovery for his daughter and granddaughter. It is nice that Coach K can summon an agent to his house to administer a COVID-19 test at 5:45 a.m., get results by 8:30 a.m., and be on the court by 9:15 a.m. teaching basketball skills to young men who are tested daily. Yet, every day millions of Americans must jump through hoops and be inconvenienced to get a test, only to have to wait for days for the results.

Gustavo Fernandez, Raleigh

GOP responsibility

There are millions who will not accept President Biden unless and until reasoned voices within the GOP speak out loudly and clearly. The Republican Party must act now to hold Trump responsible for his actions and either invoke the 25th Amendment or join Democrats to support impeachment.

Anything less represents tacit support for a man who incited a riot and prompted acts of insurrection, endangering lives, property, and our very system of government.

This president should be stripped of any further taxpayer supported benefit of his office — no pension, no staff, no protection. Cabinet members who are resigning with two weeks left in their term are dodging their duty to remove Trump from office.

Where is GOP leadership?

Karla Diener, Apex

Not impeachment

It is understandable that Democrats in Congress are infused with self-righteous anger at President Trump’s incitement of rioters. Such behavior demands consequences. Impeachment, though, is the wrong response.

Impeachment by itself becomes inconsequential if the Senate fails to convict. It is improbable that a meaningful number of Republican senators will break from their party and vote to convict given Trump’s still strong support from his base.

A more expeditious sanction is a motion of censure by both chambers, ideally with broad bipartisan support. It could invoke the words of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. from holding any elective office.

Edmund Tiryakian, Hillsborough

Capitol riots, BLM

Some Trump supporters claim the Capitol riot was equivalent to riots that occasionally occurred during Black Lives Matter protests. Nothing is further from the truth.

The Capitol protest was bogus, aimed at “voter fraud” that did not occur. BLM protests were aimed at serious, long-standing racial injustices in our country. The Capitol protests’ aim was to disrupt a constitutionally mandated part of our democratic process, certification of Electoral College votes. The goal of BLM protests was to ensure that constitutional and basic human rights are extended to all Americans, regardless of skin color.

The difference is night and day.

Peter Aitken, Chapel Hill

Clean up Raleigh

I’d like to know when our city leaders are going to begin an effort to clean up Raleigh. A year ago our streets were not covered with trash, our buildings weren’t boarded up, there wasn’t graffiti everywhere. You can’t blame the elections or COVID-19 for this, as much as some would argue. Raleigh has the manpower and the the resources. I’ll pitch in on the clean up effort, provided the city will at least provide me with a hazmat suit and pitchfork.

Ian Batchelor, Raleigh