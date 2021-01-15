North Carolina needs a better vaccine distribution plan. Time to get innovative.

Vaccine plan

North Carolina had nine months to plan for vaccine distribution. So where’s the plan? When are we going to push the vaccine out to our local pharmacies, physician practices, and other healthcare providers — just as we do flu vaccines?

I know North Carolina has not gotten its full allocation of product, but we will. Use some of that coronavirus relief money to remove barriers so the state can more widely distribute the vaccine.

Right now, vaccine makers now have more vaccine than states can distribute. The barrier is our ability to “think outside the box.” Let’s get smarter.

Brian Letourneau, Durham

Essential workers

I do not understand why essential workers are not a top priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Most citizens 65 and older can stay home, while essential workers can’t.

I also understood that getting students back to school safely was a priority. If teachers — essential workers — are not vaccinated, how can you expect them to teach in-person?

I will gladly wait to be vaccinated until all essential workers are taken care of. I cannot bear the thought of my daughter, a teacher, possibly losing her life to this disease, as my father did in December.

We must do better

Gina Winter, Fuquay-Varina

What GOP must do

I’d like to remind Republicans in Congress who are reciting their new talking point that we must heal, that you don’t put a bandage on a shard of glass stuck in your chest. You remove it first and clean the wound.

If they want healing, they must renounce their lies about the election. They must acknowledge that they and President Trump created the widespread doubt that’s infecting people’s trust in democracy.

They should not expect us to set aside their lies because they now want everyone to sing Kumbaya. They must clean the wound they created. Then we can talk about healing.

Don Clement, Greenville

Pardon Trump

In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden should demonstrate his promise of healing our nation by pardoning Donald Trump of all “high crimes and misdemeanors” as president. It would prevent the Senate from having to conduct a trial, saving Republican and Democrat senators from having to take a potentially politically embarrassing position. It would also help “heal our nation’s wounds,” as President Gerald Ford said when he pardoned President Richard Nixon.

Charles Delmar, Durham

NC senators

If GOP leaders are sincere when they say it is time for the country to heal, they need to speak out about the fact that the election results were accurate and that Joe Biden’s win was fair.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have condemned the insurrection at the Capitol, but until they and their colleagues are vocal about the election results the dangerous situation in which we are placed will not change.

This needs to happen immediately or their lack of courage may contribute to more lives being lost next week.

Anne C. Wilson, Chapel Hill

Pelosi must resign

I do not condone violent protests. But the media and Congress need to look in the mirror and analyze the root cause for events at the Capitol.

President Trump was the spark that ignited a festering problem. Major partisanship started many years ago when Nancy Pelosi first became speaker. She ruled with an iron fist and over time all members voted along strict party lines. This alienated and divided the country’s citizens.

Both Trump and Pelosi need to resign so that Congress can work as our Founding Fathers intended. Further division will grow if Congress does not change its attitude and learn to work together and quit the blame game.

Robert Horwath, New Bern

All must do better

Utilizing violence, destruction of property, and endangering life to further any cause is wrong. These behaviors are not only tragic and heartbreaking, but must stop.

Extremism, whether motivated through race, religion, or political ideology, should not be tolerated as a vehicle of radical beliefs that lead to harm. We need to hold each other to a higher standard. Each and every one of us has a responsibility to do better through our words and actions. Let us do the work to elevate ourselves and our country above the fray.

Francesca Eischen, Chapel Hill

Redistricting

While the 2019 redistricting process was more transparent than in past years, it was nevertheless extremely flawed. There was insufficient opportunity for the public to participate during any phase of the process.

The legislature need not wait for census data to begin preparing for redistricting. It can begin work immediately on important tasks such as creating a website, establishing rules and criteria for map making, passing a redistricting budget, and most importantly, soliciting public input on the process.

Voters must demand a fair and transparent process in 2021. Our politicians can, and must, do better. Fair voting maps are a cornerstone of our democracy.

Laurel Voelker, Raleigh

Redistricting chair, League of Women Voters of Wake County