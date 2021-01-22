COVID exposed flaws in NC healthcare spending. Spend on public health, primary care.

Healthcare dollars

Regarding “Underfunded for years, many NC public health departments lack resources to fight COVID,” (Jan. 19):

The data in this article proves points the N.C. Academy of Family Physicians made early in the pandemic. The historical prioritization of inpatient procedures over public health and primary care has reinforced a dysfunctional sick-care system that has neglected prevention for far too long.

This systemic underfunding of public health and primary care has led to difficulties throughout the pandemic, from the distribution of PPE to testing and tracing — and now in vaccinating the public against COVID-19.

It is past time for our state and nation to closely examine how healthcare dollars are spent and provide increased funding for those areas that can really provide a positive return on the investment: community-based public health and primary care.

Gregory Griggs,

Executive vice president, NC Academy of Family Physicians

NC hog farms

Regarding “NC should ally with other states in a pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” (Jan. 21):

Some of the same organizations that stress the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions criticize efforts to capture methane gases on N.C. pig farms to create clean, renewable energy.

One activist even suggested these farmers “need to be in jail,” presumably for legally operating their farms with a state permit, obeying the most stringent environmental regulations, and providing safe, affordable food for all North Carolinians.

Groups such as the Southern Environmental Law Center apparently want to do everything possible to reduce climate pollution, unless it involves pig farms.

North Carolina should embrace and applaud all efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including innovative steps being taken on pig farms.

Roy Lee Lindsey

CEO, NC Pork Council

Impeachment

In the upcoming impeachment trial I hope we’ll witness the profiles in courage our Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, showed when they defied the violent Capitol mob. I hope they’ll convict former President Trump and bar him from holding office again.

Or, following the example of so many Republican members of the House, will they cast “national unity” votes of not guilty to appease the mob? Restore my faith, senators, that we are a constitutional democracy, rather than a government of the mob, by the mob, and for the mob.

Ned Gardner, Apex

Electoral College

Regarding “The Electoral College saved democracy,” (Jan. 21 Opinion):

Twice in the last five presidential elections the Electoral College system resulted in the selection of presidents whose policy choices were explicitly rejected by a majority of voters. In the first case we got a disastrous war. In the second, we got a president who dug a hole for the U.S. that may take years to dig out of.

Even more disturbing, the losers sought to use the process that writer Michael Goff champions to reject voters’ clear choice. Goff presents a weak argument to buttress an election process designed by a discredited slave power seeking to advance its sectional interest.

Randolph Rodgers, Raleigh

A farewell tune

The late country singer Roy Clark recorded a song with a funny line: “Thank God and Greyhound you’re gone.” If I can paraphrase, I’d sing to Trump, “Thank God and the voters you’re gone”

Roy Brock, Chapel Hill

NCSU protest





Regarding “Protesters urge campus employee to quit after NCSU declines to act,” (Jan. 19):

N.C. State students need to understand that vigilante injustice from harassment is not only unacceptable, but illegal and seems like persecution. Their actions against an NCSU employee who may be involved with the Proud Boys group are also “inexcusable and threaten the integrity of the academic community.”

Rather than hate, perhaps the two could get together and share their thoughts amicably in the interest of unity. If we are striving for unity, it has to come from all of us, not just the president.

Thomas Shute, Raleigh

Durham crime

Regarding “After shootings hit new high, Durham to spend $935,000 on an alternative to police,” (Jan. 21):

Durham City Council’s decision to throw money at an increase in shootings is the equivalent of saying I’m going to hire someone to cut my lawn with the expectation the grass will never grow back. Hiring teams of “violence interrupters” will not address the problem.

Council members seem to be trying to bypass deep-rooted issues with a topsoil solution at the expense of taxpayer dollars. Unfortunately, this type of “solution” will never address deep-seeded issues.

Joshua Peters, Cary

Flying the flag

Regarding “Jewish groups, Raleigh mayor condemn Nazi flag in Wake County,” (Jan. 21):

We flew the U.S. flag at our home for the inauguration and will continue to do so on special days. We love our country and revere our flag as much as anyone, and we are horrified to see Old Glory in company with flags that represent hatred, injustice and racism.

Mark Pilkinton, Fuquay-Varina