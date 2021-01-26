Wake’s decision to stick with remote learning is having a damaging effect on children

Wake schools

Regarding “Wake schools to stay with online classes. It’s uncertain when students might return,” (Jan. 14):

Wake Schools Superintendent Cathy Moore cited a survey of teachers by Wake NCAE stating that 87% of respondents said they did not feel safe returning to in-person instruction at this time.

NCAE represents a small but vocal minority of N.C. public school teachers. Did the Wake school board conduct a similar survey among all N.C. teachers?

As a parent of three young children in remote learning I see the potentially damaging effects of this decision on children and families, much of which may not be fully evident for years.

During a time when public schools are increasingly under attack, I fear this latest decision will further erode the trust and confidence in the public school system. It has certainly changed my view of it.

Brad Breeding, Raleigh

NC vaccines

UNC Healthcare deserves a prime place in North Carolina’s Hall of Shame for its less than stellar COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

When eligibility opened up to people 65 and older, UNC Healthcare decided there would be no wait list. After all we have nothing else to do all day but to spend all day every day on the phone and checking the website to see if a vaccine appointment is available.

To add a little thrill they established a call system that shut down automatically during heavy call loads.

Duke Health, however, does have a wait list, which I joined. I am not seeking a next-day appointment. I just want to know that I have a place in the queue and am inching forward, however slowly.

Inge Formenti, Chapel Hill

Librarians

Fortunately, l received my first COVID vaccine. But I’m thinking now of a younger group that is as deserving as teachers for vaccine priority: librarians.

Their daylong contact with a large, constantly revolving, diverse plethora of patrons, some of whom live in shelters, puts librarians at clear risk for contracting the virus.

Anne Cooper, Chapel Hill

Impeachment

The acquittal phase of the impeachment process will begin on Feb. 8, with predictable results. The process will change no one’s mind about anything.

Bill Clinton regarded his acquittal after impeachment as a kind of vindication. So will Donald Trump and his supporters. Trump will greatly enjoy being the center of national attention again, displacing the Biden agenda. The only presidency that will be negatively impacted by any of this is that of Biden.

Biden should consider asking former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to serve as co-chairs of a Warren/Kerner-type commission that will have the time and resources necessary to do a thorough, wide-ranging and credible investigation of the events of Jan. 6 and issue a detailed report. The rest should be left to law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Reginald Hildebrand, Durham

The path forward

Regarding “Biden offers a path from disarray to achievement,” (Jan. 21 Opinion):

We have many battles to fight — the pandemic, unemployment, racism — and we must pull together.

Peaceful disagreement is good, that is democracy at its best.

Instead of being automatically opposed to suggestions because they originate from a different party, listen and learn and come up with a solution which satisfies the majority. That is indeed how we grow.

N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger said he plans to “work with all to find, develop, and expand common ground where it may exist.” That is the road our nation must now take.

Norman Singer, Cary

Litter crews

Lately I have been traveling on the Northern part of Interstate 540 and have been appalled by the amount of trash on the side of the road.

I recently saw in the news how the Republican legislature is bragging about their “rainy day“ fund excess. Why can’t they provide some jobs for people to help clean up the roads?

As a matter of fact , this trash seems to be on quite a few other roads in town too. I have lived here for 28 years and have never seen it as bad as it is now. I bet there a lot of people out there who might like a job.

Mary Schneider, Raleigh