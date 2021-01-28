Yes, the minimum wage is too low. But more people could lose jobs if it’s doubled.

Minimum wage





Government interference in private business is a real threat to our democracy. It’s one thing to protect employees from abuse, but to determine what an employer must pay an entry level employee is overkill, especially when the plan to adjust the minimum wage more than doubles it.

If this is carried out there will be unforeseen consequences. Human labor could be replaced by robotics out of sheer necessity and some financially struggling establishments could close.

An increase in minimum wage is no doubt called for, but not to this extent. Congress must think carefully; the ramifications could be catastrophic. Let the economy settle the issue instead of the bureaucrats.

Stephen Trexler, Raleigh

Vaccine disconnect

There is a disconnect with how COVID vaccines are being rolled out for N.C. senior citizens.

If a senior lives in a skilled nursing facility or an independent facility that has a skilled facility associated with it, residents and staff are entitled to the vaccine on-site.

However, many retirement facilities in the state are independent living facilities. These facilities also have senior residents and staff that interact with one another. These facilities are not on the list as eligible vaccine sites.

Many residents at these locations do not drive and the community bus is not an option to reach a vaccine site. Many also do not have internet access.

These residents are at risk for the virus. We are starting to vaccinate our prisoners (and we should), but we are leaving these residents behind.

Brenda Fanning, Raleigh

The vulnerable

Regarding “NC owes the frail elderly and disabled better care,” (Jan. 27 Editorial):

The editorial board and the chair of Friends of Residents in Long Term Care are so right — residents in long-term care need more attention and now. They often cannot speak for themselves and are ignored. Perhaps a few field trips for our legislators to look in on the frail and elderly, the incarcerated, the working, hungry poor are in order. These folks are our people and our representatives need to do the right thing.

Karen Wiebe, Raleigh

Sen. Tillis

Regarding “Burr and Tillis oppose Senate impeachment trial for Trump,” (Jan. 28):

Sen. Thom Tillis initially said he was trying to wrap his head around the impeachment. Maybe he should wrap a copy of the Constitution around his head to help him recognize the reality of what the former president did to our country. Tillis should be working to prevent this egregious activity from ever happening again.

Wonder what the senator would have done had the rioters attacked him or held him hostage? He was protected, so he must do the right thing so his service to North Carolina can continue and his decisions are honorable for N.C. citizens and the nation.

Jack Sappenfield II, Durham

Our democracy

When our government was formed over 200 years ago, Benjamin Franklin was asked “Do we have a republic or a monarchy?” He said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Over 60 cases have been filed across the country alleging fraud and seeking an overturn of the election. All cases have failed due to lack of evidence. Yet despite these results, people continue to deny the reality of the election. Their denial lends support to extremist groups such as QAnon, the Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys.

What would Ben Franklin think of the United States of 2021? I believe he would be as alarmed as we should be about the vulnerability of our democracy.

Dr. Charles Sanders, Durham

Dr. Jim Bryan

On Jan 8, an exceptional human being passed away. Dr. Jim Bryan dedicated his life to medicine, teaching thousands of medical students and residents at UNC School of Medicine for half a century.

He was also a pioneer in the development of hospice care throughout the state. In 1978, he helped form Triangle Hospice, the fourth hospice in the state. He was instrumental in developing Hospice of Wake County (now Transitions LifeCare) and the Jim and Betsy Brian Hospice Home in Chatham County.

His initial leadership has led to the availability of hospice care in all 100 N.C. counties.

He will be remembered in many ways, above all as a true gentleman.

Dr. William Dunlap, Raleigh