UNC parent: Postgame celebration put many at risk. I want chancellor held accountable.

UNC’s failure

As I saw photos of students flooding Franklin Street, my anger was immediate. Since August, I have made three 26-hour round-trip drives from Illinois to Chapel Hill and spent thousands of dollars in out-of-state tuition, only to have my child’s education limited to her computer screen.

While UNC cannot be held responsible for a global pandemic, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz should be held accountable for his failure to respond in an appropriate manner. Prior to the game, he tweeted that students should consider carrying in food to watch the game safely. He clearly knew the alternative was a possibility, yet did nothing.

Yes, students who flooded the streets represent a fraction of the student body. But those who behaved responsibly will now be at risk every time they enter a dining hall or otherwise attempt to get a break from sitting in their rooms.

Erica Salem, Chicago

Callous disregard

As a UNC Chapel Hill alumnus, I am incredibly disappointed in, and ashamed of, every student who rushed Franklin Street. I understand how deeply held and important the tradition of rushing Franklin Street is, but that’s no excuse for what happened. Coronavirus has killed nearly 500,000 Americans. Students who participated willingly contributed to its spread. They callously disregarded the safety of others and disrespected the efforts of the essential workers who put their lives on the line every day to keep our society going.

Thomas Hodges, Durham

UNC class of 2018

Conservatives

Regarding “A letter to my liberal friends,” (Feb. 7 Opinion):

I’d like to add a few more things that many conservatives are afraid of. Aside from out of control spending and monstrous debt, there are various threats to our constitutional rights of free speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms.

We do not want to have to chose between our livelihoods and our consciences by being forced to participate in things we find immoral. Nuns should not have to buy birth control. No doctor or hospital should be forced to provide abortions. No conscientious objector should be forced to participate in same-sex weddings. We do not want to be forced to joins unions and see our pay used to support politicians and policies we disagree with. We want our right to voice our opinion protected on social media, college campuses, and other places of discourse.

Gayle Robinson Snyder, Raleigh

Trump’s perks

If the whole point of impeachment is to remove someone from office before they inflict further damage to the country, then Trump should be removed. A guilty verdict allows the Senate to take the next steps to eliminate his government funded perks, including pension, healthcare, and his Florida office, which he says he is using “to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing and public activism.”

As far as the constitutionality of his impeachment, legal scholars are all over the map. But Republican senators have more than enough constitutional cover to hold him accountable for his deplorable actions regarding Jan. 6 — if they can muster the courage to choose country over their continued devotion to this disgraced man.

Lou Meyers, Durham

Gerrymandering

I’ve been thinking a lot about gerrymandered districts. Republicans thought that they might get lasting power by gerrymandering. Instead, they engineered something that risks tearing this country apart and destroying the Republican Party. One needs only to look at recently elected U.S. Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Green.

How will we ever repair the damage? Maybe a first step would be to stop gerrymandering districts.

Ellen Powers, Raleigh

Bucee’s gas station

Heartiest congratulations to all those in Efland, Hillsborough, Orange County, and at the Center for Biological Diversity who worked to prevent Buc-ee’s gas station from being built in Efland. Thanks also to those for whom this was a new venture. They took a stand to protect the land, trees, water and air quality. Bravo! May this experience be your resolve to stand up, speak out and save our planet together.

Marie de Jong, Chapel Hill