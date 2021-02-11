Keep an open mind on impeachment, senators. Do it for the officers who protected you.

Honor the officers

It’s surprising that more U.S. senators were not “scared straight” by the invading, brawling Capitol rioters who loudly declared their find-and-destroy mission — scared into at least keeping an open mind during the impeachment. But, if threats to their lives don’t do it, they must at least listen without bias to the evidence as a way to honor the police who protected them and those who died. They deserve it.

Deborah Brogden, Raleigh

Let Justice act

The Feb. 10 Forum writer’s argument about a banker who committed a crime before retiring actually speaks well to the opposite of the writer’s intent. An employer or Congress has no criminal prosecution powers. Let the Justice Department proceed with criminal prosecution, like embezzlement or insurrection. If the accused has retired or left office the employer can do nothing else.

Jim Bass, Raleigh

Rainy Day Fund

The state’s Rainy Day Fund was established in 1990 and by 2007 had grown to $787 million. But the Great Recession depleted it and the sate had to borrow $2 billion from the federal government.

In 2011, the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said, “The failure to save adequately during times of growth has limited the ability of the RDF to help address budget shortfalls during economic downturns, leading to painful cuts to public investments and services, which hurts the state’s economy and causes hardship for families struggling during times of economic distress.”

Since then, the Republican-controlled legislature has paid down the $2 billion and built up the unemployment insurance reserve to $3.9 billion. The state is well positioned to withstand the financial ravages of the pandemic, which are wreaking havoc on other states’ finances.

It’s raining now and we’re so fortunate the legislature created the financial umbrella we need to weather this COVID-induced storm.

Thomas J. Anhut, Cary

Mark Robinson

Regarding “Apologies, not whining, needed from NC Lt. Gov.,” (Feb. 5 Opinion):

As a N.C. citizen, I am beyond embarrassed that we have an elected leader, an African-American lieutenant governor no less, who not only believes the U.S. has never engaged in systemic racism or overt discrimination, but that such facts of history have no place in the school curriculum.

Unfortunately, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s willful ignorance is but one example of the post-truth era we’re in, where lies, disinformation and conspiracy theories have become acceptable political discourse for millions of voters. Fueled by social media, institutional distrust, scientific and historical illiteracy, and Trump, the cultural tribalism of our time has encouraged people to embrace the reality they prefer, rather than the one evidence supports.

The next state election cannot come soon enough.

Anthony E. Ladd, Carrboro

Raleigh elections

While the 2020 election is over, the incessant stream of turbulent information swaying our political thoughts and ideologies continues to fill our news feeds. Politicians, new and familiar, compete in an environment of mudslinging and subterfuge to stay relevant, and those who resort to the most insidious means often win.

Luckily, Raleigh voters may have a respite in sight: the 2021 city elections. It will be an opportunity for candidates to right so many historical wrongs and win back the electoral trust of citizens through community engagement, transparency and compassion.

I am looking to 2021 candidates to break the cycle and replace it with a strategy that restores constituents’ faith in the system. With faith comes the much needed feeling of election security that we’ve been deprived of much of the past year.

Alexander Casado, Raleigh

Air Force One

Does the Feb. 10 Forum writer worried about President Biden taking Air Force One to Delaware want him to take Amtrak? Greyhound? Biden has to take Air Force One for security reasons. It is required especially now that we have fencing and razor wire around government buildings. I guarantee you that Biden will not use it for golf junkets every weekend. How about that carbon footprint?

Bob Hannigan, Holly Springs