Virginia is about to legalize marijuana. If NC doesn’t act fast, it’ll lose out.

Marijuana laws

Regarding “Medical marijuana has broad support in NC, Elon Poll finds,” (Feb. 12):

The new Elon University poll regarding cannabis shows that the N.C. General Assembly is out of step with a majority of its constituency.

Though North Carolina remains one of 14 states that has yet to provide a legal path to cannabis as medicine, the poll shows a majority of N.C. residents — Republicans and Democrats — support providing medical marijuana to those who would benefit from safe access to it.

The end of criminalizing the plant should be an immediate next step.

Virginia is on the cusp of legalization. As N.C. board chair of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, I worry that North Carolina will miss out on the economic benefits of legal cannabis if it does not act quickly.

Zac Lentz, Winston-Salem

Silent Sam

Regarding “A new effort to scrub the stain of the Confederacy,” (Feb. 10 Opinion):

So op-ed writer Gene Nichol is “grateful” to the brave activists who pulled down Silent Sam?

Regardless of a Republican-dominated legislature putting forth an inane bill in 2015 and a governor signing a monument-protecting law, vandalism is unequivocally wrong.

We have a right to protest whatever we believe is a pockmark on society. However, we cannot condone violence, riots and chaos that bring people into harm’s way, ruin businesses, and set the wrong example.

We have a complicated past in the South, but in North Carolina, we have made ardent strides to rectify history, recognize our failings and repair relationships. But that does not begin by breaking the law — and that includes “patriots” who stormed the Capitol.

Mike A. Hall, Durham

Burr and Tillis

How can Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis look at the evidence presented in Donald Trump’s trial and not vote to impeach? Any thinking person can see the straight line from Donald Trump’s words and actions straight to the violence of the insurrection. This is outrageous. Show some courage and do the right thing.

John Schelp, Durham

GOP senators

Republicans go on and on about the founders of our nation and wanting to uphold their vision. Well, I may not know all the details of our history, but I know one thing: The founders weren’t cowards worried about saving their own skins at the expense of justice, morals and principles. If our senators want to create a country that our founders would be proud of, they need to have the courage to look at hard evidence and act with integrity.

Cheryl Motheral-Lynn, Flat Rock

Teacher vaccines

Regarding “The cure for closed schools? Vaccinate teachers,” (Feb. 8 Opinion):

I thank Keith Poston of WakeEd Partnership for his op-ed. Sending choral music teachers back to the physical classroom is like throwing people off the Titanic without a life raft.

The COVID situation does not call for human sacrifice. It demands good timing and adequate provision for danger.

If opening schools is critical to our culture, then vaccinate the teachers. Use a central school location teachers can drive-through for shots.

If that means letting others age 65 and older sit home an extra week, so be it.

Come on, people. We can all get through this!

Rev. Kathryn Johnson, Raleigh

Save the trees

Regarding “Protect trees,” (Feb. 10 Forum):

I, too, am so dismayed at the total clear-cutting of our mature and beautiful trees without any regard to our flora or fauna.

Wake Forest has been such a lovely community, but is being decimated by development. I totally understand progress, but do we really have to give up beauty? Even along our greenways clear-cutting is being done.

When I see the “tree protection” signs now, I know that the area is in for destruction. At the very least perimeter trees should be saved.

Deborah Coningsby, Wake Forest

Trashy roadways

Regarding “It’s not your imagination. NC roads are getting trashier,” (Feb. 2 Opinion) and related Forum letters:

It’s my firm belief that conscious littering is based in being dis-empowered. When we are empowered we care, we feel strong and capable, we stand up against our ego, and we take responsibility for our actions.

When we feel dis-empowered we lash out, often at those not responsible for how we feel. Empowerment equals living in a more positive way.

I’m glad to see that NC DOT is working to find solutions to this litter issue. I’ve been disappointed for years in DOT for mowing over whole pieces of trash, turning them into smaller pieces that are impossible to pick up. This makes DOT among the largest litterers in the state.

We can all do better.

Curtis Collins, Sylva

Healthcare workers

I recently received my second COVID shot at UNC’s Friday Center. I cannot say enough about the professionalism, courtesy and efficiency of the wonderful healthcare heroes who are doing these procedures. With everything else going on in our country it is so uplifting to know that there are still people out there doing their jobs, with smiles on their faces, and willing to work as hard as they do to help us get through these trying times.

Stephen Farrar, Cary