Reopening schools: Politics, not science, ruled in NC Senate’s failure to override Cooper’s veto

Reopening schools

Regarding “NC Senate fails to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of schools reopening bill,” (March 2):

The governor said his reason for vetoing the bill about reopening schools was that it was misaligned with CDC guidelines. Fine.

However, when state Sen. Paul Lowe was asked why he changed his mind, he responded, “He (Cooper) asked. I am a Democrat. He’s the governor, and a Democratic governor.”

Cooper asked! I’m a Democrat! Lowe predicted his vote on politics, not science. This is absolutely shameful.

Every vote ought to be predicated on the best information available and how it will impact one’s constituents, not because someone asked you to vote a certain way.

My heart goes out to Forsyth County residents. Their representative is willing to trade their interest for political favors.

Joshua Peters, Cary

NC elections

It is astounding that the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections is urging lawmakers to delay municipal elections until 2022, which would extend the terms for hundreds of elected officials and deny N.C. residents the opportunity to choose who governs them.

The executive director rationalizes this power grab by noting that the federal government failed to complete the census. But what is more damaging to democracy: to hold an election with slightly outdated population counts or to deny voters the right to choose their elected officials?

Delaying elections is wrong for North Carolinians, wrong for North Carolina, and wrong for democracy. Hold the elections on time.

Paul Lawler, Wilmington

‘Big government’

How ironic. Watching the news, millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being shipped and injected into the population of the United States, at no charge, and not a single complaint about the intrusion of big government.

Many seem to conveniently forget that when “big government” intervenes there are often benefits to our collective welfare.

John Thomas Dowd, Raleigh

Fayetteville State

The appointment of Darrell Allison to be the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University has been followed by an array of profoundly serious issues about the alleged conflict of interest and the integrity of the selection process.

The Fayetteville State University National Alumni Association, FSU Faculty Senate, and other stakeholders have voiced concerns through a variety of media outlets.

In our view, the lack of fidelity, transparency, and truth in the process has been the catalyst for the rising objections about the chancellor-elect and has reduced the credibility of maximum progress moving forward.

The need to resolve these concerns are paramount. The Fayetteville State University National Alumni Association is working towards that end.

Richard D. Kingsberry

Fayetteville State University National Alumni Association president

Raleigh buses

When stopped in traffic or driving on highways or city streets, I see large Raleigh transit system buses with 1-2 passengers on board. Why do we not have some smaller buses?

Surely the transit system has a way to monitor ridership. It seems it would be a money-saving idea to have larger buses at least two-thirds full, smaller ones at least a third full.

There likely would be cost savings from fuel, smaller buses, and the wear and tear on our streets and highways.

It should be an easy decision, especially if we can keep politics out of it.

Chet Brumley, Raleigh

Offshore drilling

On his first day in office President Biden paused new leases for offshore oil and gas drilling. It was a critical step toward permanently protecting our coasts.

He showed that he’s listening to those in North Carolina who’ve loudly and publicly opposed drilling off our shores for years.

Our climate is in crisis, with sea levels rising and devastation from extreme weather accelerating. It’s estimated that permanently ending new offshore drilling could prevent 19 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions and more than $720 billion in damage to people, property, and the environment.

We cannot afford more drilling.

Randy Sturgill

Senior campaign organizer, Oceana