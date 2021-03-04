As NC schools reopen priority must be on protecting teachers from COVID

Keep teachers safe

There is much debate about whether to open our public schools for in-person instruction. No one doubts in-person is better for the kids, but what about the teachers?

A study in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported that keeping schools open last spring in Sweden doubled the risk of teachers being infected, increased the risk for their at-home partners by 29%, and for parents of attending children by 17%.

Before people, and in particular N.C. Republican legislators, castigate teachers and their unions for considering safety, they might do well to educate themselves.

Peter Aitken, Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill schools

Someone needs to call out the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board. They have done an abysmal job of representing students and families since this pandemic began.

Wake, Orange, even Durham counties have either already returned to some form or in-person learning, or will return in the next few weeks. Yet, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools kept saying that schools would not reopen until April 19 for the youngest students.

It’s like the school district was trying to make it impossible for families. Parents and students have been terribly wronged.

Natasha Goldstein, Chapel Hill

Stereotypes

As we begin to re-examine children’s books like Dr. Seuss and the impact they have on children, and how they perpetuate negative stereotypes, perhaps it is time to get rid of Barbie dolls.

Laura Crumpler, Raleigh

Madison Cawthorn

Regarding “Falsehoods helped propel career of pro-Trump star,” (March 2):

This article reinforced what an embarrassment U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is to the good people of North Carolina.

He obviously lied about quite a few things before his inexplicable election to the House for the 11th District, despite a slew of red flags that arose while he was running for the office.

And he still continues to perpetuate lies about the validity of the 2020 presidential election. The district he represents and this state deserve better. It’s obvious who the real fraud is here.

David Kunert, Cary

Riot investigation

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot was inspired by Donald Trump and was an attack on our national government and our democracy.

Republicans fear investigating the Capitol riot. It’s likely to reveal that Trump was indifferent to the consequences of the events of that day, if not complicit in ensuring that violence occurred.

They also fear that the Trump supporters who committed the crime are representative of the “Republican base.” That base of voters might not storm the Capitol steps, but they probably sympathized with it because they, too, believe the lie that the election was stolen.

The priority is investigating the attempted overthrow of our government, not loss of reelection hopes. Let’s get our priorities straight.

Gary Parker, Archdale

Partisan rhetoric

The writer of “Reopening schools,” (March 3 Forum) expressed dismay at state Sen. Paul Lowe voting to uphold Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of schools’ reopening because “Cooper asked.”

Yet, almost all Republican legislators in Washington support former President Trump and his lies about the November election and January insurrection. It’s clear they are also willing to “trade their vote for political favors.” The only thing they seem to fear is Trump’s wrath in the next election cycle.

Partisan rhetoric like this is exactly why our democracy is in crisis.

Barton Holtz, Pittsboro

Social workers

March is National Social Work Month and I am extending a high-five to fellow social workers.

As I reflect over this past year, it has been taxing for this and many other professions. But social workers have specifically been inundated with the escalation of mental health crises, domestic violence, unplanned pregnancies, substance abuse, child abuse, students failing school due to at-home learning, financial concerns, homelessness, elder abuse, and the unfortunate health issues and deaths related to the pandemic.

I salute all of you. You’re my heroes!

Cathy Sauls, Knightdale