I support sweeping voter rights reforms passed by the House. NC senators should too.

Voting rights

I support House Resolution 1 which would expand and improve voting rights in America.

Right now, our democracy is under attack from politicians who are afraid to run an honest campaign.

Gerrymandered districts, long waits to vote, overly restrictive voter ID laws, and shortened voting periods all make it more difficult for government to hear the voices of all Americans.

This bill is one of the most important of my lifetime in that it ensures a fundamental right — the right to free, fair and open elections of the people who represent us. Nothing could be more fundamental or important.

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis must show that they stand with the people of North Carolina by supporting this bill.

Jeff Hayes, Apex

Filibuster reform

When the Republicans had a majority in the U.S. Senate, they sat on 400 bills passed by the House. Literally nothing got done.

Now, Democrats have a technical majority and legislation will be heard, but nothing can get done because former President Trump threatens to ruin any Republican member who is bipartisan. If there were a bill that had a chance of crossover support, the GOP will filibuster it.

So I support getting rid of the filibuster, but it is such a quagmire that even the Democrats could not get a simple majority to get rid of it.

It’s really up to us to stop this madness through the ballot box.

Bob Hannigan, Holly Springs

COVID relief

I invite Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to help overcome hyper-partisan intransigence on the COVID relief bill.

I’m sure they will take into consideration what will happen to federal money put in the hands of people crying out for help. The $1,400 one-time payment and the continued $400 for unemployment will immediately be spent in North Carolina’s shaky economy, helping all our citizens.

An impasse that includes reading the bill into the record certainly does not serve their partisan goals.

I’m not sure how long they will wait to stand up for what is right — what 70% of Americans support — but I urge them to do so today.

Rev. Steve Hickle, Raleigh

Stimulus details

There needs to be a detailed description of how the COVID relief money will be used. Money designated for states and cities is wrong. It is not for the federal government to bail them out for their poor budgeting practices. The education system needs independent auditors to monitor their use of funds.

Wake up citizens, you will pay for this in the end.

Robert Horwath, New Bern

Sexual harassment

There is no acceptable or legitimate explanation for why Donald Trump, who was accused by as many as 26 women of sexual assault and/or harassment, was not forced to resign.

There is no acceptable explanation for the lack of independent investigation into each of Trump’s cases, like we are seeing now with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Now that Trump is a private citizen each of these cases against him must be pursued. Trump is not above the law!

Sharon Norton, Raleigh

NC vs Texas

The Texas governor has opened that state with little or no objection from its political leaders.

No more masks, no restaurant or bar restrictions. Anyone can see it’s an obvious ploy to shift the public’s attention away from Texas’ horrendous electric and water problems, which can be directly attributed to the state legislature.

It’s obvious that Texas leaders believe voters are not very smart. Legislative leaders in North Carolina should take note. North Carolinians are at least as smart as their politicians, often more so.

George Davis, Fuquay-Varina

Gun control

Regarding “NC Senate passes bill to allow concealed guns in churches on school grounds,” (March 4):

Coming from a state (Iowa) where Republican legislatures continually strive to pass more permissive gun laws, I am not shocked to see the N.C. Senate passing legislation to allow limited gun carries in schools and churches.

However, I am prompted to ask the simple question: Why?

What are these gun enthusiasts afraid will occur without ready access to firearms? Who are they trying to protect?

Most people in the U.S. want more restrictions not fewer, but legislators have proven adept at ignoring preferences of constituents.

Dean R. Prestemon, Cary

Missed connection

Regarding “UNC plans an in-person graduation with a virtual Dr. Fauci as commencement speaker,” (March 4):

It’s exciting that Dr. Anthony Fauci will speak at the UNC-Chapel Hill graduation, but the headline on the story missed the mark when it omitted the North Carolina connection.

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a Hillsborough native and UNC School of Medicine graduate, is a viral immunologist who led the way in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The N&O lauded her Dec. 23 as one of 10 people in North Carolina who made “major contributions to the state and beyond in 2020.” Let’s hope everyone reads to the third paragraph of the story where she is mentioned by name.

Lois Boynton, Chapel Hill