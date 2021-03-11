The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion relief plan contained too many wish-list items

Bloated bailout





I wonder if those who berate Republicans for not supporting the pork-laden COVID-19 relief package really know what is in it.

There are absolutely good portions of the bill, but is rewarding states like New York by helping to pay off their deficits necessary?

The plan also includes bailouts for public sector pension funds. And Amtrak, and airports. The list goes on.

The Republicans’ alternative plan maintained all of the direct payments to those affected while eliminating a lot of the wish-list items. Congratulations to North Carolina’s two senators for voting against the bloated package.

Ted Swiatowicz, Oxford

Stimulus outrage

Where was the GOP outrage when the first stimulus package was used to provide funds to country clubs, golf courses, private schools, universities and other elite institutions with ease when President Trump removed the oversight of these funds?

Carol Braswell, Chapel Hill

The filibuster

It has become increasingly evident that Congress is broken and very little of importance gets passed. I like the idea of of lowering the 60 votes to kill a filibuster to 55.

In addition, let’s demand that senators exercise their oratorical splendor by requiring senators themselves to speak at length to affect a filibuster. If they’re going to obstruct legislation, a few hours of droning on in the chamber is the least we should expect from our well-rewarded public servants.

It would set the stage for compromise, with the additional advantage of having them spend more time in Congress and less time fundraising.

John Harvey, Cary

Student loan debt

I read with dismay March 10 about the proposal to cancel student loan debt. That’s immoral!

Through the years ambitious youth have taken out college loans to try for an education and better life. These people have mainly lived frugally and denied themselves in order to discharge their mutually agreed upon obligations.

We used to call them admirable and ethical. If these proposals are enacted we can call them by a different term: Suckers. Stop the madness. I will never again vote for any pandering politician who supports this.

Harry Pollitt, Chapel Hill

Cameron Avenue

Wake County has voted to remove the Cameron name from a regional library. (March 1)

Chapel Hill’s bucolic setting is tarnished by the name choice of Cameron Avenue, a road used daily by students and residents. It’s a taunting and offensive reminder to all.

Paul Cameron enslaved more than 900 people on 30,000 acres in the Chapel Hill/Durham area. In a speech once at UNC, he said, “If the (African) race were blotted out today, it would not leave behind a city, a monument, an art or an invention to show that it ever existed.”

How wrong he was!

As a Black resident of Chapel Hill, I strongly urge town leaders to do the right thing. Cameron Avenue must be renamed.

Joyce Sandy, Chapel Hill

Gerrymandering

We need to end partisan gerrymandering, whether it’s led by Republicans in North Carolina or Democrats in Maryland. Voters need to choose their representation, not the other way around.

Even U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, from one of the most gerrymandered districts in the country, is willing to stand up to end gerrymandering. He literally wrote the bill on it. If he can vote to eliminate it, and risk losing his seat, N.C. senators can too.

Karen Hiser, Morrisville

Lifting restrictions

It isn’t surprising that the Texas and Mississippi governors have lifted restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing. They, and other like-minded officials, are simply following the strategy of their party leader, who showed disdain for science and mismanaged this virus crisis from the beginning.

They should close their state borders for the next couple of months, at least. This deadly virus will surely spike and spread to other states when these safety measures are no longer taken seriously.

This perennial problem with elected officials demonstrates that anyone running for public office should take a crash course in logic and ethical decisions. If they pass, they’ll no longer be accused of Neanderthal thinking.

Thomas K. Spence Jr., Sanford