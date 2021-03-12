COVID relief bill has Republicans bemoaning the deficit. How disingenuous.

COVID relief

Yes, a better COVID-19 relief bill was possible. But it would have required some moderate Republicans to break ranks and join moderate Democrats. Not one did. It was too costly.

Yet Republicans didn’t bat an eye to spend $1.5 trillion on tax cuts no one needed or asked for. Increasing the deficit then was the last thing on their minds. Now, during a crisis, it has moved front and center.

Shots are going into arms and there’s optimism from health officials that we may be reaching the end of the pandemic. The economy could really blossom again, thanks in no small part to this latest relief/stimulus package.

What will people think then when they’re told not a single Republican voted for it? I doubt they’ll care that some of the money went to teacher unions and black farmers.

I’m not sure how this move will help Republicans in 2022.

Mark Kinlaw, Holly Springs

Sen. Thom Tillis

After the stimulus bill passed, N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis said in a statement, ”...my Democratic colleagues pushed their partisan spending bill through the Senate and put an end to the bipartisan spirit of COVID relief.”

He said he’s “committed to reaching bipartisan outcomes on behalf of the people of North Carolina,” and hoped to find areas of agreement “instead of ramming through extreme policy outcomes.”

This bill was supported by 76% of Americans — Americans, not just Democrats.

Instead of criticizing Democrats for quickly passing a bill Americans need and support, I think we should be asking why every Republican voted against it — and constituents’ wishes.

Is that an effort “on behalf of the people of North Carolina”? I think not.

Cheryl Case, Raleigh

Small businesses

The past year has been difficult for many Durham residents, particularly those of us operating small businesses. With my source of income on the line, I had to adapt my business to maintain a customer base and continue to generate revenue through the pandemic.

Leveraging a host of online platforms has been critical to interacting with my customers and connecting them with services they need.

Congress will be considering technology-related policies during an upcoming hearing on content moderation and misinformation. We all agree misinformation should be addressed, but I hope lawmakers will avoid making considerable changes to the very internet landscape that has allowed my business to survive a global pandemic.

Hopefully, small businesses will be top of mind for our representatives in Congress.

Amos Cooper Jr., Durham

Raleigh housing

Regarding “Major real estate projects taking shape in the Triangle,” (March 8):

Hmmm... Fourteen real estate projects are listed in this article and 13 have residential space. But only one mentions that 10% of the residential units will be affordable housing.

On the other hand, several others are described as “luxury” or “upscale.” Money talks...

Where will the 90% live?

Lester Levine, Chapel Hill

Duke Energy

We are in a climate crisis, yet Duke Energy’s long-range plan calls for business as usual in terms of providing electricity to customers over the next 15 years.

Despite Duke’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050, its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) leans toward building a dozen or so new gas-fired plants, threatening our climate and raising rates. Locking in more fossil fuel-based plants doesn’t make climate or economic sense.

I urge the N.C. Utilities Commission to send Duke’s IRP back to the drawing board with instructions to look seriously at greater energy conservation and adoption of more solar and wind energy.

Many North Carolina municipalities and counties have adopted resolutions that call for 100% clean energy by 2050, and a vast majority of citizens support this goal.

The Utilities Commission needs to act to protect the public’s interest.

Harvey Richmond, Apex

Visiting restrictions

North Carolina’s yearlong ban on visitation in nursing homes and long-term care facilities is about to end.

Federal guidelines supporting expanded visitation were issued last week and state guidelines will soon be reformed.

Most residents are now fully vaccinated, as are many caregivers. It’s time to agree that the limited risk from a vaccinated family member visiting a vaccinated resident can’t justify the actual harm to residents by visitation restrictions.

In addition to revising restrictions, North Carolina must adopt legislation that recognizes an essential caregiver and grants them protected access rights so that this travesty never happens again.

William E. Lamb

Board chair, Friends of Residents in Long Term Care

Gov. Cooper

Regarding “Lt Gov. Robinson is one reason Gov. Cooper won’t run for US Senate,” (March 12):

I thank Gov. Roy Cooper for announcing that he will not run for Senate in 2022. As Cooper implied in his announcement, the thought of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson being the leader of North Carolina, even for two years, is something that should cause voters to shudder.

Larry Wolf, Garner